Watch — Former Disney Star Bella Thorne: I was Molested from ‘6 to 14,’ ‘Everyone Around Me Saw and Did Nothing’

Former Disney star Bella Thorne claims she was “molested” and “physically abused” during her years as a child actress in the entertainment industry, and those around her did nothing about it.

The former Shake it Up actress made the explosive claims during a recent interview with BUILD, speaking about her new book The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray and her transition from a child Disney star to an adult in the entertainment industry.

Bella Thorne described the transition as “tough,” adding, “If you read the book you’ll be like, ‘Haha transitioning from Disney to this was fucking easy.’ I don’t know.”

“Getting molested, for fucking, from when you’re six to your 14, seems like way harder circumstances,” the actress continued. “You’re being physically abused all the time. Seems like a much more difficult situation than fucking having paparazzi following you since you were 12.”

Thorne, who didn’t name her abusers, said it was difficult to have paparazzi constantly following her, not knowing about the physical abuse she was going through at the time.

“I was still being molested when paparazzi were still fucking following me,” she continued, exclaiming that it was difficult to watch people around her seeing what was happening and doing “nothing” about it. “So it’s pretty hard in my mind to think of these big flashlight photographs, and everyone thinking they know me and talking about me, but having no idea the type of mistreatment that I was still dealing with at that time — that everyone around me saw and did nothing.”

“So, I don’t know, you tell me what’s so hard. Because that to me is way harder than any of this other shit I deal with on a daily basis,” Bella Thorne said.