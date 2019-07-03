Hollywood Freaks over Trump’s ‘Salute to America’ Event: ‘This Is What Dictators Do’

A slew of Hollywood figures freaked out on Wednesday over President Donald Trump’s highly anticipated “Salute to America” event, scheduled to kick off on July 4th, saying it’s “all out of his Nazi playbook.”

“In the face of a humanitarian crisis, that this malignant narcissist would steal taxpayer dollars to stage a partisan display of Autocracy to massage his damaged psyche is nothing short of sociopathic,” left-wing director Rob Reiner said Wednesday.

“We’re going to have a great Reelect ME Campaign Rally on the taxpayers dime w/ fireworks provided for ME by big donors-all disguised as a “Salute to America” (& by America-I mean ME) I told you Kim Jon-un & ME fell in love & if this doesn’t impress him-nothing will! +ME=❤️,” said Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker star Mark Hamill.

President Trump in February announced that he intended to hold a massive event in Washington, D.C., on Independence Day.

“HOLD THE DATE! We will be having one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C., on July 4th. It will be called “A Salute To America” and will be held at the Lincoln Memorial. Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite President, me!” the president said.

“Our July 4th Salute to America at the Lincoln Memorial is looking to be really big. It will be the show of a lifetime!” Trump said on Wednesday.

Indeed, the “Salute to America” event is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday and will feature remarks from President Trump, military aircraft flyovers, and performances by each branch of the military.

“We’re gonna have a great Fourth of July in Washington, D.C. It’ll be like no other it’ll be special and I hope follow a lot of people come and it’s going to be about this country and it’s a salute to America,” Trump said Monday. “We’re going to have planes going overhead, the best fighter jets in the world and other planes too. And we’re gonna have some tanks stationed outside.”

The events will reportedly feature M1A1 Abrams tanks.

“Trump’s big military parade? This is what dictators do,” said author Stephen King of the event.

“Trump said, ‘he is going to round up families, millions of them after 4th of July’ he sounds like hitler! And then tanks on parade! All out of his Nazi playbook! I worry for the future of America’s soul!” actor John Leguizamo said.

Hollywood stars acted as if presidents including tanks in public celebrations was something Trump created. But the truth is far less dramatic.

From the Washington Post:

Several presidents have elected to include tanks in their inaugural parades, among them Roosevelt in 1941, Dwight D. Eisenhower in both 1953 and 1957, and John F. Kennedy in 1961.

Check out all the Hollywood meltdowns below.

Trump said, “he is going to round up families, millions of them after 4th of July” he sounds like hitler! And then tanks on parade! All out of his Nazi playbook! I worry for the future of America’s soul! https://t.co/LIuVM7TYYo — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) July 3, 2019

Impeach RT @FrankFigliuzzi1: Let’s spend millions on a July 4 celebration while children are held in inhumane conditions: https://t.co/2bBc5YjEw6 — John Cusack (@johncusack) July 3, 2019

#Trump was bragging about his 4th of July military parade again today. Of course, doubtful he’ll march in it. Bone spurs!! Let’s call his Independence Day celebration what it really is: “The 4th of You Lie!” — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) July 3, 2019

Only a deeply weak insecure man needs to project such military might. #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/PsXDZC4JnG — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 3, 2019

AP: Trump to shoot baby chicks out of flare guns into 4th of July parade crowd; “They make a great snack and it’s less strenuous than tossing rolls of paper towels!” says prez. — Steven Weber (@TheStevenWeber) July 3, 2019

One consequence of Trump ordering a 4th of July heavy armor parade in D.C. is that the controversy will be experienced uncomfortably by many service members. I hope they all remember that they are respected & appreciated by those who oppose the President’s political tactic. — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) July 3, 2019

you say that like it's 92 million dollars or something … https://t.co/XKZZvC8tNk — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) July 3, 2019

I get it. They wouldn't allow your bikers buddies into DC so Zoldan & Grucci are bringing your meth. Nice. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/l60muNzuCX — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) July 3, 2019

Ya hear that muthafuckas! No more politicizing! You’re not allowed. Or this bitch’ll come getcha! https://t.co/9n9U66NJTI — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) July 3, 2019

