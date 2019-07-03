Academy Award Winner James L. Brooks: Trump Treatment of Immigrants ‘Fatally Redefined’ America

Longtime Simpsons producer James L. Brooks suggested America has been “fatally redefined as a nation” over its treatment of immigrants, and marred by the Trump presidency.

The 79-year-old director, whose most notable works include The Simpsons and the film Terms of Endearment, for which he won three Academy Awards, made the remarks to his 86,000 followers on Twitter.

“We treat immigrants as badly as can be imagined,” Brooks said, failing to specify if he meant illegal immigrants or whatever. “We kiss the rear cheeks of fascist monsters. We trivialize our constitutions separation of [powers]. And we overlook a credible rape charge against our president. At what point are we fatally redefined as a nation?”

Although not a frequent user of Twitter, James L. Brooks often takes to the platform to rant about the Trump presidency. In April, he accused Trump of “trying to tear apart our constitution.”

“Hey, so what about Potus trying to tear apart our constitution, permit global warning to threaten our survival, and rap the knuckles of anyone critiquing Russkies,” he wrote. “He’s slipping on nasty nicknames. “Sleep Joe” that’s someone losing a step..dreary, lazy, work. I’m concerned.”

Last year, Brooks also accused Trump of using illegal immigrant children as “hostages to get his damn wall.”

“Nursing babies are being pulled from their mothers, toddlers wailing their primal fear as armed strangers handcuff their parents & the man responsible,” he wrote at the time. “Rather than own it, talks gibberish to blame others, as he uses children as hostages to get his damn wall. POTUS has no shame.”

