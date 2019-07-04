Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Defies the July 4th Rain in Rainbow Style

First Lady Melania Trump defied the Fourth of July rain …
(AP/Getty Images)
JOHN BINDER

First Lady Melania Trump defied the Fourth of July rain in rainbow style at President Trump’s “Salute to America” ceremony in front of the Lincoln Memorial, which featured armored vehicles and flyovers by Air Force One.

Mrs. Trump was ready for the rain in a stark white off-the-shoulder knitted midi dress by Carolina Herrera that stood out with its rainbow-clad stripes, oversized ties, and flared skirt.

The dress, styled by Mrs. Trump’s personal couturier Hervé Pierre, retails for about $1,200.

On her feet, Mrs. Trump wore a pair of sky-high, fuschia patent leather pumps by Christian Louboutin — her favorite footwear brand, second only to her love for Manolo Blahnik stilettos.

The Louboutin pumps retail for about $450.

