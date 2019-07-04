Hollywood’s ‘Salute to America’ Meltdown: ‘Apologies to the Rest of the World’

Triggered Hollywood stars took to social media on the 4th of July to fire off unhinged screeds about how President Donald Trump’s much-hyped “Salute to America” event, a tribute to the U.S. military, is just more proof of the dictatorship he intends to one day establish in America.

“So we’ve got people cheering tanks that are rolling through the streets of the capitol and children in cages on our border. Happy Birthday, America!” said The Office star Rainn Wilson.

So we've got people cheering tanks that are rolling through the streets of the capitol and children in cages on our border. Happy Birthday, America! — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) July 4, 2019

“We have a racist, fascist president who’s using armed thugs in law enforcement & illegal militias to keep us cowed & hopeless & he’ll take the 2020 election by armed force & blatant, treasonous criminality & that’s us now, we’re the country with concentration camps so happy 4th,” fumed Avengers director Joss Whedon.

We have a racist, fascist president who's using armed thugs in law enforcement & illegal militias to keep us cowed & hopeless & he'll take the 2020 election by armed force & blatant, treasonous criminality & that's us now, we're the country with concentration camps so happy 4th — Joss Whedon (@joss) July 4, 2019

Indeed, it doesn’t take much to send these Hollywood freaks into a frenzy. Add in an hour of praising the U.S. armed forces, flyovers, live musical performances, and a speech by President Trump, and let the melt down commence.

“Dear @realDonaldTrump, Donnie??…the budget for your middle finger #SalutetoAmerica was a VERY generous $15million!!,” said actress Bette Midler. “You are currently $80million OVERBUDGET!! With that, we longer want to use your services!! Pack up your desk and security will escort you out! #YOUSUCK #BeBette.”

Dear @realDonaldTrump, Donnie??…the budget for your middle finger #SalutetoAmerica was a VERY generous $15million!!

You are currently $80million OVERBUDGET!! With that, we longer want to use your services!! Pack up your desk and security will escort you out! #YOUSUCK #BeBette — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) July 4, 2019

Many of these people broke out into hives a day before the event began. Check out all the Hollywood hate below.

Everyone should take notice.

This is no joke anymore. https://t.co/WbAVoetiCw — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) July 4, 2019

– impeach this sick criminal -and his cult of enablers – American Revolution was as much a Civil War as it was a War for Independence. Mitch McConnell is today’s Chief Tory RT @vincentdonofrio: Everyone should take notice.

This is no joke anymore. https://t.co/kX39JfUrUd — John Cusack (@johncusack) July 4, 2019

Gotta be THE most well attended Russian mayday parade in American history! https://t.co/BUDVWF8vqU — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) July 4, 2019

Apologies to the rest of the world that our leaders are a vile international disgrace! Happy 4th!!! 🇺🇸 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 4, 2019

Let me be clear. I love our country as much as anyone. But things are rotting at its core right now. https://t.co/CZftdxfN9L — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) July 4, 2019

As for Trump, he’s basically a kidney stone on the body politic. He will pass. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 4, 2019

It’s weird that a non-political Fourth of July event seems to be attended exclusively by Trump supporters. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 4, 2019

Trump truly is all wet. https://t.co/hGWvNA5not — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 4, 2019

There is a god! https://t.co/0xB9UbNYmm — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) July 4, 2019

How embarrassing JFK Jr is coming to #TrumpParade and Don Trump Jr is not. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) July 4, 2019

