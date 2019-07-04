Hollywood’s ‘Salute to America’ Meltdown: ‘Apologies to the Rest of the World’

JEROME HUDSON

Triggered Hollywood stars took to social media on the 4th of July to fire off unhinged screeds about how President Donald Trump’s much-hyped “Salute to America” event, a tribute to the U.S. military, is just more proof of the dictatorship he intends to one day establish in America.

“So we’ve got people cheering tanks that are rolling through the streets of the capitol and children in cages on our border. Happy Birthday, America!” said The Office star Rainn Wilson.

“We have a racist, fascist president who’s using armed thugs in law enforcement & illegal militias to keep us cowed & hopeless & he’ll take the 2020 election by armed force & blatant, treasonous criminality & that’s us now, we’re the country with concentration camps so happy 4th,” fumed Avengers director Joss Whedon.

Indeed, it doesn’t take much to send these Hollywood freaks into a frenzy. Add in an hour of praising the U.S. armed forces, flyovers, live musical performances, and a speech by President Trump, and let the melt down commence.

“Dear @realDonaldTrump, Donnie??…the budget for your middle finger was a VERY generous $15million!!,” said actress Bette Midler. “You are currently $80million OVERBUDGET!! With that, we longer want to use your services!! Pack up your desk and security will escort you out! .”

Many of these people broke out into hives a day before the event began. Check out all the Hollywood hate below.

