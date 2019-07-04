Video: Michael Rapaport Attacks ‘D*ck Stain’ President Trump and ‘F*cking Chicken Head’ Ivanka

Left-wing actor Michael Rapaport posted an unhinged Independence Day tirade against President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka, suggesting that he dreams of being a dictator and that she lacks the personality to ever be president.

Michael Rapaport began his rant by unloading on Trump’s July 4th military parade, arguing that he should personally pick up the cost of any damage done to the vehicles and mocking claims that Trump dodged the draft.

“Dick stain fuck… let me tell you something on your stupid fucking independence day parade,” the Prison Break star began. “The only thing we want independence from is you, you fucking dog you,” he began. “Let me tell you something, those tanks, those bombers, if they come back with one scratch, one dent, I’m charging you, you fucking pig.”

“You’re so infatuated with the military, you had your chance to be in the military and you dodged the fucking draft,” Rapaport continued. “You wanna be a dictator you ain’t no dictator, you’re just a dick.”

The 49-year-old New Yorker then unleashed his anger at Trump’s daughter and White House advisor Ivanka Trump, saying she lacks the personality to ever successfully run for president.

“And now you think that fucking chickenhead daughter of yours Ivanka is gonna be president… She ain’t gonna be president. First of all, get her some protein, she looks malnourished. Second of all, she doesn’t have it, she doesn’t have a personality you sucked it out of her. That’s what happens when you’re raised by a fucking piggy narcissist.”

Michael Rapaport has become notorious for his bizarre, often unhinged rants against Donald Trump and other public figures. Aside from Trump and those around him, some of his other targets have included Kanye West, Laura Ingraham, and the Covington Catholic High School students.

