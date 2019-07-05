Michael Moore: Time Trump Voters ‘Come in from the Storm,’ Embrace Universal Healthcare, Free College

Left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore mocked the “Salute to America” celebration in the nation’s capital, telling his followers that “climate change” and “God” teamed up to “downpour on Trump’s Big Day.” Moore also begged Trump’s base to “come in from the storm” and indulge in the array of “free” stuff commonly peddled by the political left.

The Fahrenheit 11/9 director reacted to the wildly successful “Salute to America” celebration on Friday, asserting that God, Mother Nature, karma, and climate change banded together to “create this downpour on Trump’s Big Day,” even though it was a bipartisan celebration of the nation’s independence — not a Trump event. Moore also extended sarcastic sympathy to attendees who braved the weather for the celebration, asking them to “come in from the storm” and receive taxpayer-funded handouts.

“God/Mother Nature/Karma/Climate Change all got together to create this downpour on Trump’s Big Day,” Moore tweeted to his 6 million Twitter followers. “He had to be encased in a bulletproof glass booth. His base, whom he could care less about, was not allowed to bring umbrellas, so they were forced to sit in the rain.”

“More of his base getting soaked,” he added, providing yet another photo of the event. “Just not right. Come in from the storm my fellow Americans! We will give you universal health care, free college and a secure paper ballot to vote on!”

This is not the first time the left-wing activist has taken aim at the president’s supporters. He reportedly watched Trump’s reelection rally last month and was astounded by the support, leading him to ask fellow resisters if they are prepared to take on Trump’s “fired-up insane base” in 2020.

I watched the whole thing last night. I know no one wants to waste that kind of time even looking at him, but not wanting to see the enormity of the fight ahead doesn’t make it go away. He hasn’t lost one inch of his fired-up insane base. Are u ready?

The “Salute to America” celebration drew a massive crowd, which extended all the way to the Washington Monument.

The president took the crowd through a brief history of American achievements during the event, which featured military flyovers and performances from the U.S. Marine Corps’ Drum and Bugle Corps, Marine Corps Silent Drill Team, and U.S. Army Fife and Drum Corps.

“As long as we stay true to our course, as long as we remember our great history, as long as we never, ever stop fighting for a better future, then there will be nothing that America cannot do,” Trump told the crowd.