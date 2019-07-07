John Legend: Biden Too Busy Trying to Impress the Media to Win

Singer John Legend launched a scathing rebuke of former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, accusing him of trying to impress the media rather than winning back that “elusive factory worker” who backed Donald Trump in 2016.

“Republicans play to win. Biden plays to impress a panel on Meet the Press and Morning Joe,” Legend tweeted on Saturday in response to Biden’s claim that he would renominate Judge Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court.

Legend then went on to rip Biden’s position as a continuity Obama candidate, inferring voters are still crying out for change.

“Everyone thinks Biden will win back the elusive factory worker in Pittsburgh or Youngstown,” he wrote. “But there is literally no constituency in those places for “nothing will fundamentally change” and nominate Merrick to the Supremes.”

The 40-year-old Grammy-winner’s remarks will come as another blow to Biden’s campaign, which has experienced a torrid few weeks involving a dreadful debate performance and an apology for his past praise for segregationists. Yet according to recent polling, he still remains the clear favorite to win the nomination, with an average of 26 percent support, significantly ahead of the likes of Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren.

Legend remains one of the Democratic Party’s most influential celebrity supporters and anti-Trump activists, often appearing at party fundraising events and railing against the current administration. However, he is yet to formally endorse any candidate as the party’s presidential nominee.

