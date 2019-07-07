Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Goes 1940s Retro in Ralph Lauren Dress

First Lady Melania Trump stayed cohesive to her white-hot wardrobe for the summer heat as she landed back in Washington, D.C., on Sunday but went with a retro twist.

Melania Trump strutted across the White House lawn in a tea length white Ralph Lauren shirt dress that wrapped at the bodice to create a v-neck, fastened with a matching white leather belt. From the garment’s collar to its pleated skirt, this look has the 1940s — where women often wore menswear-inspired blouses tucked into pleated skirts with pumps — written all over it.

Of course, no ensemble by Mrs. Trump is complete without a pair of sky-high Christian Louboutin pointed stilettos. This particular heel is in a nude-toned patent leather.

To protect from the summer rays, Mrs. Trump threw on brown speckled shades by Saint Laurent — the sunglasses she often opts for.

