Rapper Snoop Dogg is incensed that the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team members aren’t paid the same amount as men and released a pointed video message: “Man, PAY THEM LADIES.”

In a video posted to Instagram, the “Smile Bitch” rapper lamented the pay disparity between the 2019 World Cup champions and the U.S. Men’s Soccer Team.

“The sorry ass fucking men from the U.S. soccer team, they ain’t ever won shit, ain’t gonna ever win shit, can’t get out the fucking first round,” Snoop told his 33 million Instagram followers.

“Man, PAY THEM LADIES!” the rapper, who frequently refers to women as “bitches” and “hoes” in his music, added.

Snoop referenced a report that indicated that the female athletes made $90k for making the quarterfinals, whereas the men would have made $500k. However, those are not the final numbers. With the victory, each player on the U.S. Women’s team will secure $260k while the men would have made $1.1 million each, according to TMZ.

“Pay them girls what they’re worth. The women should be getting $500k per athlete. Snoop Dogg says so. Yeah. I’m rocking with that,” he added.

Chants of “equal pay” broke out across the stadium following the U.S. Women’s Soccer team’s win on Sunday.

Contrary to popular thought, the reasons for the pay disparity are not rooted in sexism. Simply put, men’s soccer brings in millions more in viewership and, as a consequence, millions more in TV ad revenue.

As Breitbart News reported:

But the pay gap is not a binary discussion. It is not simply a matter of sexism and bias applied to female players. The real reason the U.S. men’s team players make more money is because the men’s World Cup generates many millions more in revenue than the women’s team. There isn’t just a disparity of earnings in the U.S., either. For instance, in 2010 the Women’s World Cup brought in $73 million in revenue. But that same year the Men’s World Cup earned a whopping $4 billion, according to NBC Sports.

Additionally, the 2010 Men’s World Cup garnered 3.6 billion total viewers which brought $6 billion in profits to FIFA, Breitbart News reported. However, the 2015 Women’s World Cup brought in 764 million viewers, far below the men’s 3.6 billion. Even so, the female athletes are paid a higher percentage of the World Cup’s gross earnings.

Breitbart reported:

Finally, according to Forbes, the women even get paid a higher percentage of the total World Cup gross. Back in 2010, the Women were paid 9 percent of the final Women’s World Cup take, while the men only earned 7 percent of the revenue from the 2018 Men’s World Cup.

As Breitbart News noted, the disparity is not rooted in gender bias. Rather, it is “a simple matter of capitalism.”