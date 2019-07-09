Hollywood Goes All In for McConnell Challenger Amy McGrath

A slew of Hollywood’s most far-left figures jumped on social media and applauded Sen. Mitch McConnell’s challenger Amy McGrath on her bid to unseat the longtime Republican leader.

“This is great! A woman who is NOT married to a member of a huge Chinese shipping factory, and who ACTUALLY SERVED IN THE MILITARY, not like #bitchMitch who got out after 5 weeks!” actress-singer Bette Midler said Tuesday.

“Whoopsie, I meant Marine! Let’s donate and elect people who will take money out of politics, so assholes like Mitch McConnell aren’t making decisions based on donations from the NRA,” former Netflix talk show host Chelsea Handler said.

The Kentucky Democrat and Marine veteran Amy McGrath announced her bid to challenge the longtime Majority Leader on Tuesday.

“I’m running to replace Mitch McConnell in the U.S. Senate,” McGrath said. “Everything that’s wrong with Washington had to start somewhere — it started with him.”

Though for McGrath, unseating the Kentucky Republican will be nothing short of a miracle. McConnell easily defeated his last challenger, Democrat Alison Lundergan Grimes, by more than 16 points in 2014.

Still, Hollywood stars feel like Amy McGrath can pull off an upset. Get a load their reactions to her candidacy.

