Comedian Michael Blackson Torches AfroFuture Fest for Charging White People Double

Comedian Michael Blackson roasted the organizers of the AfroFuture music festival in Detroit over their policy of charging white people double the price for tickets, arguing that such events should always provide “equal opportunity for everybody.”

“That’s not fair, you cannot charge the colonizer twenty dollars and the black people ten dollars, that’s not cool,” Michael Blackson joked when asked by TMZ about the story. “Everyone should pay the same amount of money, colonizer, black people… at the end of the day equal opportunity for everybody.”

Until Sunday evening, the festival was actively charging white people double the price of minorities, a system they claimed would ensure marginalized groups were given “equitable chance at enjoying events in their own community.”

However, the organizers have since been forced to reverse their discriminatory policy after the ticketing service Eventbrite threatened to remove the event over a violation of its discrimination policy.

Organizers also complained that they had received various “threats from white supremacists,” but confirmed they would still ask white people to pay an additional donation to the festival.

Blackson is far from the only individual to attack the festival’s original ticketing structure. Last week, bi-racial rapper Tiny Jag pulled out of the festival in protest, describing it as “non-progressive” and motivated by “spite.”

“I was immediately enraged just because I am biracial. I have family members that would have, under those circumstances, been subjected to something that I would not ever want them to be in … especially not because of anything that I have going on,” Tiny Jag told the Detroit Metro Times.

“It’s non-progressive and it’s not solution-focused in my eyes,” she continued. “It seems almost like it has spite, and unfortunately with spite comes hate, and that’s just not obviously going to be a good direction for us to go if we’re looking for positive change.

