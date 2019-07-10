Global Warming Alarmist Barbra Streisand Flew Her Dogs 10,000 Miles to Watch Her Sing

Barbra Streisand, who regularly rings alarm bells about the looming dangers of global warming in the Trump-era, reportedly flew her dogs around the world to watch her sing at London’s British Summer Time concert.

Per Page Six:

She took her three Coton de Tuléar pooches — Miss Scarlet, Miss Violet and Fanny — on a 10,000-mile roundtrip flight to watch her perform at London’s British Summer Time concert on Sunday.

“There was no expense spared for her three beloved pets in the backstage area,” The Sun reported. “They had free roam of her dressing room and a dedicated member of staff to push them in the buggy or walk them round at their free will.”

“Bringing some visitors to the show…” Barbra Streisand wrote in an Instagram post, which included a video of the pups (two of the Coton du Tulears are clones) and her entourage traveling in London.

Indeed Streisand’s 10,000-mile jaunts on carbon-pumping private jets only arm her critics with proof that her global warming alarmism is nothing more than hot air. And the Grammy-winnning singer’s social media is a near-constant stream of climate change doom-mongering.

Last week, Streisand declared that all climate change deniers need to be voted out of office.

“Last week it was 114 in Paris and Guadalajara was buried in 3 feet of ice from a hailstorm. Climate change is here now and it is time for voters to remove the climate deniers from office. Starting with Trump,” the Meet the Fockers star tweeted earlier this month.

“The blonde buffoon who can’t put one sentence together denies climate change! Greed and self interest take precedence as mussels are cooking themselves on the shores of California!” Streisand wrote just one day earlier.

In June, Streisand went after President Trump for daring to doubt the dubious science behind anthropogenic climate change.

“Among the worst of Trump’s legacies will be the denial of climate change and the increase in pollution,” Streisand said.

What’s more? After a few days in London, Streisand and her dogs hopped in a private jet and flew another 800 miles to Saint-Tropez, France.

