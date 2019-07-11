Disney World Under Rabies Alert After Infected Cat Scratches Employees

The Florida Department of Health placed a 60-day alert on Disney World after several employees were scratched by a cat found to have rabies.

Officials identified a two-mile area around Interstate 4 and Epcot Center Drive in Orange County, Florida, a statement from the department said.

The statement warned that the infected cat “may have infected other animals in the area.”

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is issuing a 60-day rabies alert for a two (2) mile radius around the intersection of Interstate 4 and Epcot Center Drive in southwest Orange County. The alert is in response to a feral cat that tested positive for the disease. The identified cat may have infected other animals in the area. Contact with feral cats, stray dogs and all wildlife particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes should be avoided.

Disney officials report that the two employees that were scratched are in good health and did not contract the dreaded nervous system affliction.

“We are relieved the two Cast Members received timely treatment and are back to work,” Disney World spokeswoman Erica Ettori said. “We continue to encourage our cast and guests not to engage with wildlife.”

Rabies is a “fatal but preventable viral disease” that can cause paralysis and coma, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

