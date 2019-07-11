Flashback: Bill Maher Ripped Bill Clinton for Going to Epstein’s ‘Sex Island’ in 2015

“Hillary’s emails? I want to see Bill’s: Hey Epstein, gas up the plane, let’s go to Sex Island! I want to be balls deep in Russian whore soon!” Bill Maher said March 5, 2015.

The famed billionaire and admitted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was arrested Saturday on sex trafficking-related charges. He has been indicted on two counts of sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking.

As Breitbart News reported:

According to court records in Florida, authorities say at least 40 underage girls were brought into Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion for what turned into sexual encounters after female fixers looked for suitable girls locally and in Eastern Europe and other parts of the world.

Some girls were also allegedly brought to Epstein’s homes in New York City, New Mexico, and a private Caribbean island, according to those court documents.

“During the encounter, Epstein would escalate the nature and scope of physical contact with his victim to include, among other things, sex acts such as groping and direct and indirect contact with the victim’s genitals,” the unsealed indictment read. “Epstein typically would also masturbate during these sexualized encounters, ask victims to touch him while he masturbated, and touch victims’ genitals with his hands or with sex toys.”

Bill Clinton’s ties to Epstein are not based on conjecture alone. As Breitbart News noted, Clinton had an established relationship with the sex offender:

Details of that relationship emerged via the 2014 civil lawsuit filed in Florida against Epstein, in which the registered sex offender was accused of forcing “a teenage girl to have sexual relations with several men.” The Smoking Gun reported in 2015 that Epstein’s phone book had 21 different numbers for Clinton. Additionally, “several” of Epstein’s victims “floated the possibility of subpoenaing Clinton.”

However, Clinton has tried to distance himself from Epstein, following this week’s developments.

“President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York,” his statement read in part. “In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane: One to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the work of the Clinton Foundation.”

According to flight logs from the Federal Aviation Administration surfaced in 2016, Clinton traveled on the “Lolita Express” 26 times from 2001–2003 and ditched Secret Service detail a handful of those times.

Additionally, recent reports reveal that Clinton’s interactions with Epstein started far before 2002, with records indicating that the two dined together as part of a “very select group of people” in 1995.