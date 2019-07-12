‘Seinfeld’ Star Jason Alexander Joins Cast of Christian-Bashing Comedy ‘Faith Based’

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander has joined the cast of the new Christian-bashing comedy film Faith Based.

The upcoming film, according to the Hollywood Reporter reported will be directed by Vincent Masciale and written by Luke Barnett, both of whom have worked with Will Ferrell’s comedy website Funny or Die.

The plot follows the lives of two unsuccessful filmmakers (Funny or Die regulars Barnett and Tanner Thomason), who set out to make a film about Christianity on the premise that “faith-based” films are “extremely profitable and set out on a mission to make one of their own.”

Alexander, who is best known for his role as George Costanza in the hit 90’s sitcom Seinfeld, will play the role of Nicky Steele, “the eccentric head of a weight loss tea pyramid scheme and hero to Barnett’s character.”

Critics say the film will be a parody of the Christian film industry, honing in on the widespread disdain for Christianity within the Hollywood film industry.

“I’m always amazed at what hacks Hollywood wannabes really are. But they operate in an anti-conservative, anti-Christian industry. So targeting people of faith is a must if they want to break through,” Dan Gainor, the vice president for TechWatch, business and culture at the Media Research Center,” told Fox News in April. “As for the film itself, few people will ever see it or ever care. It’s just one more example of how the American media culture targets Christians as its favorite villains. People with morals, ethics, and faith terrify Hollywood which has none of those things.”

Jason Alexander is known for his ardent left-wing beliefs, having previously admitted to having a “man-crush” on Barack Obama. He has also repeatedly attacked President Donald Trump, describing him as a “disgraceful sub-human” whose supporters have “something fundamentally wrong with them.”

