David Crosby: Trump Dragging America to a ‘New Level of Low’

Rocker David Crosby went after President Donald Trump during an appearance on CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time on Friday, describing him as having “no morals” and accusing the president of dragging America “to a new level of low.”

During his interview with Chris Cuomo, the founding member of Crosby, Stills & Nash argued Trump was damaging America on purpose.

“The guy in charge is doing the wrong thing. He’s doing it on purpose. This is a brand-new level of low… He has no morals, he has no restraint, has no intelligence,” said Crosby.

"The guy in charge is doing the wrong thing. He's doing it on purpose." Music legend David Crosby says President Trump is darker than Nixon. "This is a brand-new level of low… He has no morals, he has no restraint, has no intelligence… I think he's doing us great harm." pic.twitter.com/IHlireYley — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) July 13, 2019

Crosby went on to use a bizarre analogy about a kid peeing in his father’s office to describe Trump’s presidency so far.

“The way I see him is like a spoiled kid who’s gotten loose in his dad’s office, where he’s never been allowed to go, and he’s running around peeing on all the papers, saying ‘I’ll fix you guys,’” he explained. “He’s kind of like that. I think he’s doing us great harm.”

“I’ve never heard that before,” responded Cuomo.

The 77-year-old was then asked about how he deals with Trump-supporting hecklers, given that his music is popular in many of the same places the president has strong support.

“It’s very tough. I don’t want to exclude anybody, but at the same time I don’t put up with any nonsense,” Crosby explained. “If I get somebody in an audience saying ‘hey, shut up and sing’ I tell them ‘hey look, I’ve got the microphone, you can’t win, we’re gonna extract you like a bad tooth if you keep mouthing off, everybody around you paid to hear these songs, so we’re gonna do the songs and you’re gonna shut up.'”

It is not the first time that David Crosby has mouthed off about Trump. Last February, he described Trump as a “disgusting human being” who had reversed the progress made under Barack Obama, while simultaneously calling for his impeachment.

“He has encouraged gay haters and racists in this country to think it’s okay. That’s a really nightmarish thing to have happen,” Crosby said at the time. “We thought we were making progress in this country… [Then] we get this buffoon of a president who thinks women are just pussies to be grabbed.”

Crosby has long been known for his political affairs, most notably for his vociferous anti-war stance. Despite having previously spoken of his admiration for left-wingers such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, he last year pledged to support the fervent anti-interventionist Tulsi Gabbard for the 2020 Democratic nomination, namely after she accused Trump of being “Saudi Arabia’s bitch.”

Tulsi you just got me as a strong supporter…..well spoken — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) November 22, 2018

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.