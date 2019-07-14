Beyonce Enrages Tourists After Shutting Down Grand Canyon to Shoot a Music Video

Pop star Beyonce upset some Grand Canyon visitors who paid expensive access fees when she summarily shut down the popular tourist spot Havasu Falls to make a music video.

Beyonce upsets Grand Canyon tourists by closing Havasu Falls https://t.co/FmbzUMfY5H pic.twitter.com/YbXACK8F6k — NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) July 12, 2019

According to Access Hollywood, some visitors to the falls who paid hundreds of dollars to see the scenic wonder near the Grand Canyon found their access blocked for around four hours while Beyonce filmed footage for a music video for The Lion King.

One tourist said they were enjoying the splendid beauty of the area when park rangers suddenly appeared to shoo people away from the falls.

Access to the falls is tightly restricted by the Havasu Indian Tribe which allows only 300 visitors a day. Literally thousands of people can be turned away any given day, according to TMZ.

But Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy helicoptered into the scenic area and shut off access to everyone else.

One man, Scott Bailey, had a chance encounter with Beyonce from afar when she appeared at the falls. Bailey took cell phone video from a distance as she boarded her helicopter after filming was done.

