Pink Slams Critics of Her Children Running through Holocaust Memorial

Pop singer Pink slammed critics of photos of her children running through Berlin’s Holocaust Memorial, telling naysayers to “keep your hatred and judgment to yourselves.”

The So What singer recently posted the photos of 8-year-old daughter Willow, and two-year-old son Jameson, to Instagram but some users bristled at the display of frivolity inside as serious a place as a memorial dedicated to the Holocaust, according to the Daily Mail.

In short order, some Instagram users criticized Pink for the photos. One comment, for instance, said, “Τhis place is not a hide and seek place, dear Pink.”

Others scolded Pink and her children for turning the Holocaust memorial into a playground. One even slammed Pink for being a vulgar American.

However, the entertainer soon struck back at the “parenting police,” and in defense of her photos and her children.

“For all of the comments; these two children are in actuality Jewish, as am I and the entirety of my mothers family. The very person who constructed this believed in children being children, and to me, this is a celebration of life after death. Please keep your hatred and judgment to yourselves,” Pink said.

The Grammy-winning singer also followed up with a photo of her daughter running through a sprinkler to which she added a snide comment calling her critics “a**holes.”

“Here’s a picture of my child running through water. It wasn’t even filtered. What a waste of water,” Pink wrote. “And no helmet? I hope she had sunscreen. If she slips and falls, she may be traumatized for life. And her mother wasn’t even there. I was….. gasp…. working!!!! In another country.”

The singer then concluded the reply with a series of biting hashtags: “#instagramisfun #f***theparentingpolice #ifyoufeellikeunfollowingpleasegoddoitquickly #opinionsarelikea**holes #somanya**holes.”

Pink has in the past said she might stop posting photos of her family because no matter what she posts, people attack her. In one photo of her family visiting the Berlin Zoo, for instance, one person complained that zoos are inhumane and she should not expose her kids to such a place.

Pink slammed the commenter, saying: "'I believe in capturing a child's interest and love for an animal before teaching them about things like captivity. But thank you, the world needed your wisdom today."

But she also took a slap at the commenter by adding, “Here’s the thing though…I don’t remember asking you for your opinion or for your help in raising my child. This isn’t the place for a debate. Call CNN or call the zoo.”

