Susan Sarandon Praises AOC, Ilhan Omar for Exposing America’s ‘Systemic Bipartisan White Supremacy’

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 14: Actress Susan Sarandon speaks onstage during the 'Killing Richard Glossip' panel of the Investigation Discovery portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on January 14, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Actress Susan Sarandon praised radical freshman “Squad” members – including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) – on Monday for standing up to “this racist president” and exposing “systemic, bipartisan white supremacy hiding in plain sight.”

The Thelma & Louise actress used her platform of 631k followers on Twitter to send a message of support to the four far-left Squad members – Reps. Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) – encouraging them to continue speaking out against “this racist president.”

“I support @IlhanMN, @RashidaTlaib, @AOC & @RepPressley as they stand up to this racist president & expose systemic, bipartisan white supremacy hiding in plain sight in this country. Stay strong, your voices are so important as you fight for working people & the marginalized,” Sarandon said.

Her tweet comes in the wake of a political firestorm sparked by the president Sunday. He urged the progressive Democrat congresswomen to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came” and “come back and show us how it is done.”

Trump tweeted:

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!

Virtually all Democrat 2020 candidates – along with Hollywood – rushed to condemn his remarks.

“I know to call someone an ignorant racist is redundant. But with this President you have to add cruel and inhumane. Decent loving people are running out of words to describe this sick sad lying excuse for a human being,” Hollywood director Rob Reiner tweeted.

“Trump is a racist,” Morgan Freeman repeated in a tweet ten times, followed by the hashtag #RacistInChief.

“First, you stoke hatred and fear of minorities. Then you round them up and put them in camps. Next, you send out raiding parties to get those who have been driven into hiding. The armbands come next right?” author Stephen King sarcastically asked.

Trump followed up Sunday evening, slamming the left for continuously characterizing its critics as  “racist.”

Squad members continue to accuse Trump of racism. Ocasio-Cortez recently said that Trump’s initial tweet “telling four American Congresswomen of color [to] ‘go back to your own country'” is, without a doubt, a “hallmark language of white supremacists.”

Trump followed up on Monday morning, calling on AOC and her Squad to apologize for “the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said.”



