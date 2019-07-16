Don Cheadle: ‘Trump Could Call Somebody N***er and Wouldn’t Lose Voters’

Actor Don Cheadle suggested in a wild Twitter post late Monday that President Donald Trump’s supporters wouldn’t abandon him if he called someone “nigger.”

“trump could stand in the middle of Fifth Ave and call somebody nigger and wouldn’t lose voters …” the Avengers actor said in response to Hawaiian Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz.

trump could stand in the middle of Fifth Ave and call somebody nigger and wouldn't lose voters … https://t.co/07Dgod9nsm — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) July 16, 2019

President Trump set the political world on fire over the weekend, going after the far-left Congresswomen — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) — known as The Squad, telling them to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done.”

Cheadle, who regularly takes shots at President Trump and his supporters, was merely the latest celebrity to accuse Trump of being racist.

The left-wing late-night hosts all pounced on Trump’s remarks and defended the Democratic women by comparing Trump to Hitler and a KKK member.

“Imagine if Hitler was like, ‘I know everybody says I’m bad, but have you seen how many people are waving at me in the streets? If I was racist, they would say something, yeah?'” Comedy Central host Trevor Noah said.

“Of course Trump does not like the squad. He is the leader of the rival gang. The Klan,” ABC’s Late Show host Stephen Colbert said.

NBC’s Jimmy Fallon also piled on: “I don’t know what’s more shocking, that the president sent a racist tweet or that we won’t be talking about this in two days.”

Earlier this year, Don Cheadle appeared on NBC’s Saturday Night Live donning a hat with a logo for Sleeping Giants — the far-left political activist organization that has launched harassment, blacklist, and boycott campaigns against Breitbart News.

