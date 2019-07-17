Cher: Trump Doing ‘BIRTH OF A NATION 2 THE ROAD SHOW’

Not one to worry overmuch about historical facts, pop singer Cher once again went after President Donald Trump, this time claiming he is somehow reenacting the 1915 film, Birth of a Nation.

In her typical, semi-literate style, Cher went on the attack saying:

trump’s REALLY Doing “BIRTH OF A NATION2” THE ROAD SHOW‼️ITS ALMOST AS HATE FILLED AS DW GRIFFITHS. trump ADORES CAUSING,LIVES 4CHAOS & HATRED.CRUELTY IS MOTHERS 2him. HOW LONG WILL IT TAKEPPL TO BEING SURPRISED AT EVERY GROTESQUE, LOATHSOME, DIABOLICAL THING HE DOES

Aside from the absurd accusations, the core claim that President Trump is somehow recreating director D.W. Griffith’s 1915 film that lionized the Ku Klux Klan is particularly ridiculous.

Griffith’s film debuted during notorious racist and Democrat President Woodrow Wilson’ presidency and even screened at a special showing for Wilson in the White House. The film also debuted when the Democrat-run Klan was nearly at its peak of power across the nation.

Cher rarely lets facts or history get in the way of her wild rants. Last month, the “Half Breed” singer claimed that Trump would put gays in “internment camps” if he wins a second term. And a few weeks later she hyperbolically claimed that “there will be no America” if Trump wins in 2020.

The Oscar-winning actress has also slammed the Democrats. Recently she went after the party for the constant failure to destroy the president. Last month she complained that the Democrats don’t know how to defeat Trump.

