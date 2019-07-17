‘Unplanned’ Opens Strong in Theaters Across Canada, Despite Being Labelled ‘Hate Propaganda’

Pro-life film Unplanned made it to 56 movie theaters across Canada despite opposition from pro-abortion activists who refer to the film as a “piece of hate propaganda.”

The U.S. film brings to the screen the memoir of Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood manager-turned pro-life activist.

Unplanned opened to $353,510 on its opening weekend at the Canadian box office, noted the Hollywood Reporter, despite controversy and even death threats to independent theater owners.

Canada! You blew the box office away! 2nd highest opening in North America. We love you. Thanks for being an incredible proving ground for how to bring a film that has changed everything to your citizens.#CanadaUnplanned #WednesdayWisdom #unplanned https://t.co/TKwHobUxD5 — UnplannedMovie (@UnplannedMovie) July 17, 2019

Many Canadian theaters reported sold-out showings, though abortion activists denounced the film and protested it vehemently.

Joyce Arthur, executive director of the coalition, expressed concern about the safety of Canadian abortion providers due to the screening of the film.

According to CBC, Arthur referred to the film as a “piece of hate propaganda.”

“The film’s vicious falsehoods against providers could incite hatred and violence against them, including here in Canada,” she said. “But the film also aims to challenge abortion rights. That’s a non-starter in Canada, where women and transgender people have a Charter right to abortion based on their rights to bodily autonomy and equality.”

Canada has blown us away. International news reports unheard of box office results. #UnPlannedCanada, despite pressure to shut down, was sold out across the provinces.https://t.co/pstU7PJYNz — UnplannedMovie (@UnplannedMovie) July 16, 2019

Katie Telford, chief of staff to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, also tweeted on numerous occasions her contempt for the film and pro-life activists.

Review of a 🎥 promoted by Conservative politicians: Review: Anti-abortion film Unplanned is a disgusting piece of propaganda that may endanger the health of women /via @globeandmail https://t.co/zXCYL6i25J — Katie Telford (@telfordk) July 11, 2019

Telford recommended to her followers an opinion piece by an abortion advocate with the headline, “Unplanned and anti-choice activism, and the lies that they tell.”

This is a hard but recommended read about the anti-choice lobby. ‘Unplanned' and anti-choice activism, and the lies that they tell by @AlexEKimball https://t.co/GqYBIMc0M5#standforchoice — Katie Telford (@telfordk) July 14, 2019

When the film opened in Canada last Friday, Planned Parenthood Newfoundland and Labrador decided to sponsor a showing of the film Mean Girls as a “fun alternative” to Unplanned, rather than hold a formal protest to the U.S. movie.

Considering the controversy, Canadian film and television producer Martin Katz, marveled at the movie’s distribution, CBC observed.

“My understanding is that it’s quite terrible, but there are a lot of terrible films that get released,” said Katz. “What I think is drastic is that there’s a lot of great Canadian films that don’t get released, if they do get released, they get released on a screen or five screens or six screens, not [almost] 60 screens.”

The CEO of Cineplex, Canada’s largest cinema chain, ultimately justified screening the film based on the principle of free speech.

“Canada is a country that believes in and rallies behind freedom of expression, but that isn’t always an easy thing to do and it certainly doesn’t always make you popular,” said Ellis Jacob. “In this instance many of us will have to set aside our own personal beliefs and remember that living in a country that censors content, opinions, and points of view because they are different from our own is not a country that any of us want to live in.”

An open letter from Cineplex CEO Ellis Jacob, on our decision to screen Unplanned. pic.twitter.com/bkA7tx2NWt — Cineplex (@CineplexMovies) July 8, 2019

The film’s success led to screenings at Cineplex’s rivals, including Cinema Guzzo in Quebec and Imagine Cinemas, Landmark Cinemas, and some independent houses in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Ontario, observed THR.

Unplanned stars Ashley Bratcher in the role of Abby Johnson:

“One of the most controversial and anticipated films of the year has finally made it to Canadian cinemas, and it’s packing the theatres.” @UnplannedMovie https://t.co/pvwht7MURW — Ashley Bratcher (@_AshleyBratcher) July 14, 2019

As of July 15, Unplanned‘s North American box office take was at $18.55 million.