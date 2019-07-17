Yahoo News stealth-edited its piece on A-list actor Chris Pratt, with its original headline suggesting that he was wearing a “white supremacist” T-shirt – an image resembling the Gadsden Flag. Yahoo later took out the phrase “white supremacist” after it was revealed that the report was based on nothing more than a handful of rants from unverified Twitter accounts.

Breitbart News reported on the feigned outrage conjured by Yahoo and discovered — after the time of publication — that Yahoo News changed its headline from “Chris Pratt criticised for white supremacist T-shirt” to “Chris Pratt criticised for T-shirt choice.”

Yahoo’s piece, which now notes that it’s been updated, was primarily based on a handful of unverified Twitter accounts and a single verified tweet from a Vulture writer, who provided no commentary alongside the tweeted image.

“Chris Pratt is facing criticism over a T-shirt he was pictured wearing featuring a controversial symbol,” the first sentence of the piece reads, immediately featuring the tweet from the Vulture staff writer.

However, Yahoo drove its desired narrative home by citing a handful of unverified users who expressed outrage, suggesting that the entire controversy was, in fact, manufactured.

“He’s really ruining my Parks & Rec reruns,” one user wrote.

“I like him, but all these small things about his politics makes me wonder when he’ll say something transphobic, tank his career, and do the full heel-turn into a Fox commentator,” another tweeted, which Yahoo chose to feature in its piece.

Another user added: “Ellen page called him out and some of y’all didn’t listen now look at this shit.”

Of course, there is nothing racist about the Gadsden flag, a Revolutionary War symbol that has been used by many groups as a symbol of general patriotism in modern days.

As Breitbart News reported:

In recent years, the Gadsden Flag and similar designs have become popular at Tea Party events, used by the rock band Metallica, and in 2006 it was adopted by Nike to promote the U.S. Men’s Soccer Team. These entities are obviously in no way associated with white supremacy nor is the Gadsden Flag. Historian and author Marc Leepson was quoted by the New Yorker as saying that the origins of the Gadsden Flag “were completely, one hundred percent anti-British, and pro-revolution.” The outlet also quoted the Equal Employment Opportunity CommissionI as saying that “the Gadsden Flag originated in the Revolutionary War in a non-racial context.”

Despite changing its original headline to soften the blow, Yahoo continued to batter the Christian actor.

Yahoo added:

Although Pratt has not come out as a supporter of the Republican party it seems he shares conservative viewpoints on the gun lobby and is a member of the Hillsong Church which has been accused by ex-members, as well as Ellen Page, as being homophobic.

Juno actress Ellen Page angrily attacked Pratt and his Judeo-Christian values after Pratt’s appearance on The Late Show in February.

“If the spotlight that is shining on you is brighter than the light that’s within you, it will kill you,” Pratt said on the show, quoting his pastor.

Page took issue with Pratt talking about his church, which she accused of being “homophobic.”

Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too? https://t.co/meg8m69FeF — Ellen Page (@EllenPage) February 8, 2019

While Pratt attends Zoe Church in Los Angeles, the church’s pastor Chad Veach reportedly “modeled his church after Hillsong.” Because of that, there is a good chance Page was referring to something the pastor of Hillsong, Brian Houston, wrote in 2015.

“God’s word is clear that marriage is between a man and a woman,” his statement read.

It continued:

Hillsong Church welcomes ALL people but does not affirm all lifestyles. Put clearly, we do not affirm a gay lifestyle and because of this we do not knowingly have actively gay people in positions of leadership, either paid or unpaid. I recognize this one statement alone is upsetting to people on both sides of this discussion, which points to the complexity of the issue for churches all over the world.

It remains unclear why his statement remained controversial, as the God of the Bible welcomes individuals to come to Him as they are — sin and all. Page — who is a lesbian — remains upset that the church did not emphatically endorse her lifestyle and conflated a difference of beliefs with “hate.”

Pratt responded to her remarks on Instagram.

“It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which ‘hates a certain group of people’ and is ‘infamously anti-LGBTQ,’” Pratt wrote. “Nothing could be further from the truth. I go to a church the opens their doors to absolutely everyone.”

“Despite what the Bible says about divorce my church community was there for me every step of the way, never judging, just gracefully accompanying me on my walk,” he continued. “They helped me tremendously offering love and support. It is what I have seen them do for others on countless occasions regardless of sexual orientation, race or gender.”

“My faith is important to me but no church defines me or my life, and I am not a spokesman for any church or any group of people. My values define who I am. We need less hate in this world, not more,” he added. “I am a man who believes that everyone is entitled to love who they want free from the judgment of their fellow man.”

Page followed up:

If you are a famous actor and you belong to an organization that hates a certain group of people, don’t be surprised if someone simply wonders why it’s not addressed. Being anti LGBTQ is wrong, there aren’t two sides. The damage it causes is severe. Full stop. Sending love to all — Ellen Page (@EllenPage) February 9, 2019

If lgbtq+ people are expressing their pain, their trauma, their experiences…maybe just try and listen? Open your heart, stop being defensive and have compassion. It’s a beautiful and life changing feeling, empathy.

Much love truly to all. — Ellen Page (@EllenPage) February 9, 2019

Despite the media’s attempts, there is still no evidence of Pratt being a closet white supremacist or a homophobe. As Breitbart News reported, Pratt is simply a celebrity who “has long supported the military and police and is open about his deeply held faith in God.”

Thanks to Yahoo’s attempted hit piece gaining traction, verified users are rallying behind Pratt on social media, and calling out Yahoo for its original story.

Let’s just add one more thing to the list of crazy items for the week. (But the Area 51 invasion is still my favorite)https://t.co/GROXabm0jk — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) July 17, 2019

Love the shirt. Glad that there are a still a few decent human beings in Hollywood like Chris Pratt. Otherwise I guess it’d just be an endless sea of sexual abusers, rapists and pedophiles. https://t.co/iMkFRJlyW8 — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) July 17, 2019

Dear @YahooEnt “News”

Your article on Chris Pratt wearing a “white supremacist” shirt is complete leftist bullsh*t.

It’s a pro-2A shirt, which is one of our constitutional rights. You hate him because he is Christian and a patriot. Go f_ck yourself.https://t.co/MPjthezZ8u — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) July 17, 2019

This is absolutely pathetic. A Don't Tread On Me shirt. My contempt for whoever farted out this article is bottomless https://t.co/zUtJEkTZS4 — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) July 17, 2019