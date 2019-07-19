‘50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know’: HarperCollins Reveals Breitbart Editor Jerome Hudson’s Book Cover

Publishing powerhouse HarperCollins has released the book of Breitbart News Entertainment Editor Jerome Hudson’s highly anticipated book, 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know, which promises to deliver the counterintuitive facts the establishment media have worked so hard to hide.

On the most axial issues facing the nation; your professors; your politicians in Washington, DC; TV talking heads; and Hollywood celebrities don’t want you to know that:

Black and Hispanic students are more underrepresented at America’s top colleges and universities than before affirmative action.

Hispanics constitute over half of Border Patrol Agents.

The U.S. settled more refugees in 2018 than any other nation.

Half of federal arrests are immigration-related.

Amazon paid $0 in taxes on $11.2 billion in profits in 2018.

Taxpayers doled out $2.6 billion in food stamps to dead people in less than two years.

World leaders flew to Davos to discuss global warming in a fleet of 1,700 private jets.

90 percent of plastic waste comes from Asia and Africa.





“Jerome is a fighter, a nightmare for Hollywood elites, and an integral part of the Breitbart family,” said Breitbart News President and CEO Larry Solov. “This book is a must-read for anyone who still cares about truth prevailing in America’s public discourse.”

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alexander Marlow said, “Jerome does something invaluable with this book: he precisely and concisely gives you history and arguments you can use to combat the left, or at least understand it. I learned a lot from this book and was reminded of a lot of things I wished I remembered. Buy two copies, and give one to a friend.”

From immigration to health care, education, crime, climate change, Silicon Valley’s tech takeover, race relations, you name it — 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know offers a side of the story that the mainstream media do not want you to know.

“Once you’re done reading 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know, you’ll never trust the powers that be to give you the whole truth again,” HarperCollins said.

In 2013, Jerome began writing for Breitbart News. He now leads a team of reporters who specialize in highlighting the vast disconnect between Hollywood and everyday Americans. His work covering the Hollywood elite was featured in the New York Times days after President Donald Trump’s election.

Prior to coming to Breitbart News, Jerome worked as a senior research fellow at the Government Accountability Institute, heavily involved in uncovering government corruption alongside New York Times bestselling author and Breitbart News Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer. He is also a member of the Project 21 Black Leadership Network, serving on the organization’s National Advisory Council. Recently, Jerome participated in Candace Owens’ BLEXIT rally and delivered a rousing speech.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to HarperCollins, 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know is slated to hit bookshelves nationwide September 17. Pre-order your copy today.