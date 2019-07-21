Bette Midler to Jack Dorsey: Shut Down Trump’s Twitter ‘Until the Next Election’

Left-wing actress Bette Midler called on Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to ban President Donald Trump from the social media platform “until the next election” in order to “improve the course of history.”

“Dear #JackDorsey, why don’t you help your country & the planet, by kicking #Trump off #Twitter? Or shutting down until the next election?” said Midler. “You’ve made more than enough money & Trump is strangling the free world w/his racist bile,” continued the actress in her tweet. “Be strong! You can improve the course of history!”

Bette Midler is not alone in her demands to ban the president from Twitter. In 2017, Star Wars actor Mark Hamill revealed that he donated to a campaign dedicated to buying the social media platform, which, if successful, would consequently lead to banning President Trump from Twitter.

More recently, in May, Women’s March activists delivered boxes of petitions to both of Twitter’s headquarters locations in New York City and San Francisco, calling on the company to ban the president from its platform.

“Because he’s actually putting all our lives in danger,” insisted Women’s March co-chair Linda Sarsour of President Trump’s activity on social media in an attempt to justify the organization’s demands for banning the president from Twitter.

A the Hocus Pocus star’s plea to Dorsey in right in tone with big tech’s much-reported election meddling. Leftists who agree with Midler’s wishes may be in luck after all, according to professor Robert Epstein, who warned Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Tuesday that Google is manipulating voters “on a massive scale,” using tools that it has at its disposal exclusively, and that “no one can counteract them.”

“And in 2020, you can bet that all of these companies are going to go all out,” added the professor, who also noted that he supported and voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

