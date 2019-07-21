Trump-Hating San Jose Mayor Does Cameo on ‘Silicon Valley’

Sam Liccardo, the Donald Trump-hating mayor of San Jose, revealed that he will make a cameo appearance in the first episode of the sixth and final season of the hit HBO comedy Silicon Valley.

Liccardo tweeted on Saturday:

Fantastic spending time with up-and-coming cast members of #SiliconValley @SiliconHBO before my cameo last week. @CityofSanJose ‘s own @KausarThePerson, Kausar Mohammed, pictured on bottom left, is killing it in Hollywood, making her old friends at Evergreen Valley High proud! pic.twitter.com/sKRSKxl8Tb — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) July 21, 2019

Liccardo is, presumably, appearing as a tribute to the fact that many tech startups are located in or near the San Jose area. But his appearance might as well also reflect the left-wing bias of many Silicon Valley companies.

In 2016, Liccardo infamously blamed then-candidate Donald Trump for violence carried out by anti-Trump rioters against Trump supporters who attended a rally in the city ahead of the California presidential primary election.

Breitbart News reported from the scene that anti-Trump rioters burned an American flag and chanted: “America was never great!” and “Mexican power!” outside the venue.

When Trump supporters left the arena, they were attacked in full view of the national media, which was forced to cover anti-Trump violence and intimidation in a serious way for the first time.

One man was chased and bloodied; another woman was pelted with eggs in full view of television cameras. Other attendees had to run from mobs, which attacked cars as people tried to leave.

“At some point Donald Trump needs to take responsibility for the irresponsible behavior of his campaign,” Liccardo said at the time, according to the Associated Press.

Victims of the violence blamed Liccardo and local police, whom they say failed to defend them.

The following year, Liccardo was forced to admit failure as the city failed to warn residents of the imminent flood of the Coyote Creek. Bewildered residents were forced to evacuate their homes through toxic water.

Local residents re-elected Liccardo in a “landslide” last month.

