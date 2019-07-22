Don Cheadle: Pres. Trump the ‘Most Frightening Human Being on the Planet’

Left-wing actor Don Cheadle claimed that President Donald Trump is the “most frightening human being on the planet” after he denied reports that Iran had captured 17 CIA agents and sentenced them to death.

On Monday, the Iranian regime announced they had arrested 17 spies who they say were working for the CIA, claiming that they sentenced some of them to death. The claim was quickly rejected by President Trump, who described the reports as “totally false” and the regime as a “total mess.”

“The Report of Iran capturing CIA spies is totally false. Zero truth,” Trump said. “Just more lies and propaganda (like their shot down drone) put out by a Religious Regime that is Badly Failing and has no idea what to do. Their Economy is dead, and will get much worse. Iran is a total mess!”

Don Cheadle, meanwhile, appeared to have been unnerved by such critical remarks of the Iranian regime, declaring him “most frightening human being on the planet right now.”

you're the most frightening human being on the planet right now … https://t.co/Vcd8UNlxaA — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) July 22, 2019

Cheadle is known for his strident anti-Trump and left-wing views. Earlier this week, he argued that Trump’s supporters would not abandon him even if he were to “call someone nigger.” He made the comments amid the row over Trump’s tweets urging four far-left Democratic Congresswomen to leave the country if they were not happy here in the U.S.

trump could stand in the middle of Fifth Ave and call somebody nigger and wouldn't lose voters … https://t.co/07Dgod9nsm — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) July 16, 2019

In April, the 54-year-old actor also admitted he wanted to snap Donald Trump out of existence (a reference to a mass murder that occurs in the Marvel movie Cheadle co-stars in). During an appearance on Saturday Night Live in February, Cheadle even wore a hat for the left-wing activist group Sleeping Giants, which routinely targets Breitbart News and other conservative media by harassing advertisers with false claims about the values such companies stand for.

