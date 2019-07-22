Kamala Harris Parties with Katy Perry, Ariana Grande at Star Studded Hollywood Fundraiser

California Senator and Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris hung out with the likes of Katy Perry and Ariana Grande at a fundraiser hosted by the powerful music executive Scooter Braun.

The fundraiser, which took place Saturday at Braun’s $20 million compound in Brentwood, Los Angeles, had around 100 attendees, some of whom also included actress Eva Longoria and DreamWorks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg.

Scooter Braun and his wife Yael are hosting a Kamala Harris fundraiser on Saturday in LA. pic.twitter.com/19lxuEz7Zp — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) July 17, 2019

Although the event was not heavily publicized on social media, Harris’s husband Douglas Emhoff posted a picture of his wife alongside Katy Perry and Ariana Grande.

Both Grande and Perry have made no secret of their left-wing credentials, having both vociferously supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

Following the event, Braun took to Instagram to celebrate an “incredible night” with his candidate.

“Such an incredible night supporting our brilliant friend… candidate for President of the United States of America @KamalaHarris,” he wrote.

It is not known how much money was raised from the event, although Kamala Harris recently raised an impressive $2 million in under 24 hours following a strong debate performance against frontrunner Joe Biden and other Democratic hopefuls.

Harris’s poll numbers have also seen a considerable bounce in recent weeks, with an average of 12.6 percent support, compared to just seven percent at the end of last month. However, she still lags consistently behind the likes of Elizabeth, Bernie Sanders, and Joe Biden, who still leads the pack with 28.4 percent support.

