Soap Star Nancy Lee Grahn Smears Ivanka Trump as a Nazi for Getting a Dog

Soap star Nancy Lee Grahn reiterated her disdain for the Trump family in a tweet posted Sunday, smearing White House Senior Advisor Ivanka Trump as a Nazi after she posted a picture of her family’s new dog, Winter.

Trump tweeted a photo of her family’s newest furry addition – or what she called “Arabella’s birthday dream come true” – in a tweet to her 6.7 million Twitter followers Saturday. Grahn pounced and went on the attack.

“How darling. I see you skipped a rescue and went straight to an Aryan breeder. Does it sit and sieg heil yet?” Grahn said, making a clear Nazi reference.

How darling. I see you skipped a rescue and went straight to an Aryan breeder. Does it sit and sieg heil yet? — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) July 21, 2019

The General Hospital star has long been an outspoken opponent of the Trump family. Last week, Grahn called Trump an “evidenced lunatic” who has “mortifyingly not been impeached yet” due to Republicans in the Senate.

Shouldn’t have to say this, but the ONLY reason an evidenced lunatic has mortifyingly not been impeached yet is entirely due to every Republican in the Senate sans 1. They are what’s wrong with us. — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) July 17, 2019

Last month, the Santa Barbara actress came under fire after posting a picture of kids in migrant shelters wrapped in aluminum blankets and blaming it squarely on the Trump administration. Some social media users, however, quickly noticed that she cropped out the date, hiding the fact that the photo was taken during the Obama administration.

“Trump administration is forcing children 2 sleep on cement floor with an aluminum blanket & lights on all night,” she tweeted. “Sarah Fabian from DOJ argued in court that it was good enough & soap was unnecessary. Companies making 750 a kid a day to torture them.”

Trump administration is forcing children 2 sleep on cement floor with an aluminum blanket & lights on all night. Sarah Fabian from DOJ argued in court that it was good enough & soap was unnecessary. Companies making 750 a kid a day to torture them. pic.twitter.com/XuNIVZwkJW — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) June 21, 2019

Your words seem to be a direct misrepresentation of the photos.. pic.twitter.com/BorgxQESRY — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) June 24, 2019

In her tweet, you can even see that she didn’t fully crop out the black box covering the beginning of the time stamp I posted above. It doesn’t get much worse than this, folks. Fake news is the enemy of the people. pic.twitter.com/MKrtWgzB5y — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 24, 2019

Grahn eventually admitted that the photos were taken during the Obama administration but refused to back down.

“Had I noticed that, I would’ve clearly realized that it was from the Obama administration because he, unlike Trump, didn’t have a policy of separating children from their parents. Only a monster would do that,” she tweeted in part.

Boy you and your ilk sure got me. Wow! I didn't notice that there were children AND adults on the floor under those aluminum blankets. Had I noticed that, I would've clearly realized that it was from the Obama administration because he, unlike Trump, didn't have a policy — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) June 25, 2019

of separating children from their parents. Only a monster would do that. Silly me, big giant apologies to you and your discerning audience. Hope you can forgive me, being the noble Christians that you are. — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) June 25, 2019

Since I have your attention, let me say that I find it quite funny that a gaggle of people who thought James O’Keefe doctoring Planned Parenthood and ACORN videos was hard hitting journalism, have the brass ones to critique my tweet and dissect my “ethics”. — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) June 25, 2019

I find it humorous that disciples of a president who can’t take a breath without lying are doing an end zone dance over a photo. Remember the altered video of Nancy Pelosi you all spread like a bad rash? My what a lovely glass house you have. — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) June 25, 2019

Let me remind you of the bigger picture; parents, who have the legal right to seek asylum, are having their children ripped from their arms and placed in cages where they can’t even bathe or get adequate medical attention. They’re wearing the same clothes they entered — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) June 25, 2019

the country in and are not getting the nutrition they need. My mistake of posting the wrong picture is irrelevant. It's not a Trump V Obama thing. It's a Trump v humanity thing. We treat convicted murderers better. But please, lecture me some more on my photo choices. — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) June 25, 2019

Trump signed an executive order ending family separations last June, telling reporters: “We’re going to have strong, very strong borders, but we’re going to keep the families together.”

“I didn’t like the sight or the feeling of families being separated,” he added.

Despite the cries from Grahn and other left-wing celebrities, the “cages” the left frequently refers to were set up and utilized by the Obama administration.