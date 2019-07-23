‘Fast & Furious 9’ Stuntman in ‘Induced Coma’ Following Accident

Production of Fast & Furious 9 has halted on Monday after a stuntman for the action movie was severely injured in England.

The accident occurred at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, 35 miles (53 kilometers) northwest of London.

Joe Watts, a professional stuntman who teaches tumbling at a performing arts school outside London, was airlifted from the movie’s set with what Hertfordshire police said were “serious injuries.” He remained hospitalized on Tuesday. The Hollywood Report noted Tuesday that a source with knowledge of the details surrounding the film’s production said that according to Watts’ fiancee, he was “stable but in an induced coma.”

The Creative Academy, the school were Watts teaches, said it was “saddened” by his accident. He has worked on some of the biggest blockbusters in recent years, including Mission: Impossible – Fallout and Jurassic World – Fallen Kingdom.

Fast & Furious 9 stars series regulars Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, is due for release in 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

