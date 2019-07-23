Judd Apatow: Democrats Guilty of ‘Dereliction of Duty’ for Not Impeaching Trump

Left-wing filmmaker Judd Apatow says the Democrat Party and apparently its leader, Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), are guilty of dereliction of duty for failing to impeach President Donald Trump.

“I am so disappointed in @TheDemocrats. It is a dereliction of duty to not use all means possible to fight this corruption and abuse of power. What do we stand for at this point? Impeach,” the 40-Year-Old Virgin director said.

Despite the widespread demands from the far-left, which now includes Judd Apatow, Democrats have failed to identify a sound basis for a serious impeachment inquiry. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has repeatedly rejected her party’s urgent attempts to pursue impeachment, although she has visibly softened her stance, purportedly to satisfy the far-left progressives within her divided caucus. She told CNN’s Manu Raju last month that impeachment was “not off the table.”

Democrats had an opportunity to give impeachment much-needed fuel last week but the Democrat-controlled House killed Rep. Al Green’s (D-TX) impeachment measure. Only 95 Democrats supported it. The majority of Democrats — 137 along with one independent — voted to table the measure, despite the party’s constant calls to hold Trump’s feet to the fire.

Still, many left-wing politicians and celebrities are calling on Democrats to fulfill their promise.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) recently delivered a speech at the NAACP national convention in Detroit and said she is “not going nowhere, not until I impeach this president.”

“Can we just impeach this moron already?” comedian Chelsea Handler asked last week.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) expressed hopes that former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony – slated for Wednesday – will open the door for impeachment “immediately.”

“Impeachment first, prison next!” she exclaimed.

Democrats now hope Robert Mueller’s upcoming testimony will reinvigorate their calls for impeachment. But analysists say it will likely result in more “disappointment” for hopeful Democrats.

