Judd Apatow: Democrats Guilty of ‘Dereliction of Duty’ for Not Impeaching Trump

Left-wing filmmaker Judd Apatow says the Democrat Party and apparently its leader, Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), are guilty of dereliction of duty for failing to impeach President Donald Trump.

“I am so disappointed in @TheDemocrats. It is a dereliction of duty to not use all means possible to fight this corruption and abuse of power. What do we stand for at this point? Impeach,” the 40-Year-Old Virgin director said.

I am so disappointed in @TheDemocrats. It is a dereliction of duty to not use all means possible to fight this corruption and abuse of power. What do we stand for at this point? Impeach. https://t.co/aqSUEmIS7Z — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) July 23, 2019

Despite the widespread demands from the far-left, which now includes Judd Apatow, Democrats have failed to identify a sound basis for a serious impeachment inquiry. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has repeatedly rejected her party’s urgent attempts to pursue impeachment, although she has visibly softened her stance, purportedly to satisfy the far-left progressives within her divided caucus. She told CNN’s Manu Raju last month that impeachment was “not off the table.”

Democrats had an opportunity to give impeachment much-needed fuel last week but the Democrat-controlled House killed Rep. Al Green’s (D-TX) impeachment measure. Only 95 Democrats supported it. The majority of Democrats — 137 along with one independent — voted to table the measure, despite the party’s constant calls to hold Trump’s feet to the fire.

Still, many left-wing politicians and celebrities are calling on Democrats to fulfill their promise.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) recently delivered a speech at the NAACP national convention in Detroit and said she is “not going nowhere, not until I impeach this president.”

"Yeah, I'm not going nowhere! Not until I impeach this president," Rep. Tlaib says as she takes the stage at the NAACP convention in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/2OqfxzwUwM — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 22, 2019

“Can we just impeach this moron already?” comedian Chelsea Handler asked last week.

Can we just impeach this moron already? Are we waiting for him to shoot someone on 5th Avenue? Are we waiting for him to be caught with his pants down? His pants have been down for 3 years. We are dealing with a racist who is actively engaging his base in racism. No more. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 17, 2019

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) expressed hopes that former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony – slated for Wednesday – will open the door for impeachment “immediately.”

“Impeachment first, prison next!” she exclaimed.

The Judiciary members have a good plan to force more info out of Mueller when he testifies before the committee. If this works, this will give us the ammunition we need to start impeachment immediately. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) July 22, 2019

Michael Cohen is serving 3 yrs for the crimes that he committed w/ and for the President of the USA. Many are wondering why this case was closed. It ain't over until it's over & it ain't over until Trump is held responsible for all of his crimes. Impeachment first, prison next! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) July 22, 2019

Democrats now hope Robert Mueller’s upcoming testimony will reinvigorate their calls for impeachment. But analysists say it will likely result in more “disappointment” for hopeful Democrats.