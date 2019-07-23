Lifetime Preps ‘Surviving Jeffrey Epstein’ Docuseries About Alleged Serial Sex Abuser

Lifetime is set to produce a docuseries about alleged serial sexual abuser-billionaire Jeffrey Epstein as a follow-up to the network’s hit series exploring the aftermath of reported victims of rapper R. Kelly.

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein will explore the sexual abuse allegations lodged against the Bill Clinton-connected mogul who is accused of raping girls as young as 14 and transporting them across state lines to be exploited by his high-powered friends, Variety reports.

Jeffrey Epstein has already earned one conviction of soliciting a minor and collecting pornography in 2008 but was the recipient of a plea bargain case that seriously reduced his punishment. Last month Epstein was hit with more sex abuse charges.

In June, Epstein pleaded not guilty to charges that he abused underage girls from 2002 to 2005. Epstein claimed that all encounters were consensual and that he thought all the girls were 18.

The upcoming Lifetime project is being developed by Bungalow Media in association with Anne Sundberg and Ricki Stern. Also attached is Christopher Mason, a frequent writer for the New York Times and New York Magazine.

Several Hollywood studios were also caught up in the Epstein troubles. Netflix, among them, was forced to cut ties with publicist Peggy Siegal who reportedly helped open doors to Hollywood elites for the accused molester.

Siegal is a well-known, hard-profile Hollywood movie promoter who has made millions for past projects. It was thought that her work could turn a film into box office gold.

But Siegel also helped the disgraced Epstein blend in with Hollywood’s “A-List,” where he was able to make connections.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.