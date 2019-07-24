Bette Midler: Trump Paying Black People to Create ‘Blackground’ at Rallies

Left-wing actress and Broadway star Bette Midler suggested President Donald Trump paid black people to pose in a so-called “blackground” photo at one of his campaign events.

Posting a photo from a recent campaign rally, Midler floated the idea that Trump could have African American supporters. “Look, there are African American men in this shot! How much did he pay them to be “blackground”?” she said, offering no evidence for her claim.

Look, there are African American men in this shot! How much did he pay them to be "blackground"?

Despite garnering the support of just eight percent of black people in the 2016 presidential election, Trump has seen his approval rating reach highs of 40 percent among black voters, suggesting he could perform much better with that demographic in 2020.

But this is not the first wild suggestion Midler has made of late. Over the weekend, she demanded with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to shut down Donald Trump’s Twitter account ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

“Dear Jack Dorsey, why don’t you help your country & the planet, by kicking Trump off Twitter? Or shutting down until the next election?” Midler pleaded. “You’ve made more than enough money & Trump is strangling the free world [with] his racist bile. Be strong! You can improve the course of history!”

Dear #JackDorsey, why don't you help your country & the planet, by kicking #Trump off #Twitter? Or shutting down until the next election? You've made more than enough money & Trump is strangling the free world w/his racist bile. Be strong! You can improve the course of history!

Midler has also repeatedly expressed violent fantasies against the president. In June, she deleted a tweet suggesting that someone in his inner circle should stab him with a shiv. Last year, she also wrote a poem calling on FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller to hang Trump and his family “good and high.”

