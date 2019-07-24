Bette Midler: ‘Trump Rapes Us All with Impunity’

After the former special counsel Robert Mueller’s disastrous testimony before a House committee, Wednesday, actress Bette Midler jumped to Twitter to accuse President Donald Trump of “raping us all with impunity.”

The extreme, left-wing actress also called the president a “cancer.”

“Mr Trump rapes us all with impunity,” she wrote, adding, “Now he’s Pres he get big time immunity.”

Midler concluded saying, “Mr Mueller’s a kind man. But he isn’t a blind man. And #Trump is a cancer on the community.”

Like many in Hollywood, Midler makes a constant habit of attacking the president in wild, often foul-mouthed Twitter tirades.

The Hocus Pocus star even recently fostered a wild-eyed conspiracy theory this week by claiming that Trump “paid” black people to stand behind him at a recent campaign stop.

The far-left activist-actress also said Puerto Rico should secede from the United States.

“PUERTO RICO DESERVES BETTER! GOVERNOR, RESIGN…AND THEN, PUERTO RICO? SECEDE!! YOU DO’T NEED THE US! WHAT HAVE THEY DONE FOR YOU LATELY???”

She also joined other members of the left-wing, Hollywood elite in demanding that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey delete Trump’s Twitter feed and ban him from the platform.

