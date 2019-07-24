Hollywood Demands Impeachment After Mueller Testimony: ‘NO MORE F*CKING AROUND’

The Hollywood left called on Democrats in Congress to impeach President Donald Trump after former special counsel Robert Mueller testified before Congress on Wednesday.

It is imperative: Congress must start an Impeachment Inquiry. This President colluded with a foreign enemy power to undermine our Democracy,” said director Rob Reiner, who regularly demands Democrats to begin impeachment proceedings against Trump. “Then Obstructed Justice to cover that up. Period. Speaker Pelosi, with all due respect, NO MORE FUCKING AROUND!”

It is imperative: Congress must start an Impeachment Inquiry. This President colluded with a foreign enemy power to undermine our Democracy. Then Obstructed Justice to cover that up. Period. Speaker Pelosi, with all due respect, NO MORE FUCKING AROUND! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 24, 2019

Responding to news that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would hold a press conference after Mueller’s testimony, actor John Cusack said “Hopefully to announce impeachment.”

Hopefully to announce impeachment RT @AlexNBCNews: We are told Speaker Pelosi will join House Intel Chair Schiff and House Judiciary Chair Nadler for a press conference at approximately 4:45pm following today’s two Mueller hearings per a committee spox. — John Cusack (@johncusack) July 24, 2019

“37 indictments, 7 convictions, 127 secret meetings with Russian agents and so many hours of testimony… it’s time for an #ImpeachmentInquiryNow!” said Will & Grace star Debra Messing.

37 indictments, 7 convictions, 127 secret meetings with Russian agents and so many hours of testimony… it’s time for an #ImpeachmentInquiryNow! Send a message to Congress here: https://t.co/dMaThTSPup — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) July 24, 2019

Wednesday saw the former FBI director testify for hours before the House Judiciary Committee as well as the House Oversight Committee.

There was near-universal agreement among many media members and Democrat operatives that in his testimony Mueller looked “frail” and not “sharp.”

Michael Moore shared the same sentiment, slamming Democrats for putting “their faith in the esteemed Robert Mueller” to be able to set the stage for impeaching President Trump.

“A frail old man, unable to remember things, stumbling, refusing to answer basic questions.,” Michael Moore’s said. “I said it in 2017 and Mueller confirmed it today — All you pundits and moderates and lame Dems who told the public to put their faith in the esteemed Robert Mueller — just STFU from now on.”

President Trump agreed with Moore, and went so far as to thank the Democrats for bringing Mueller up to testify.

Hollywood leftists were chiming in all day, some praying various Democrats and others pouncing on parts of the testimony they believe damaging to Trump.

Check out all the latest reaction below.

IMPEACH HIM DAMN IT – SOMEONE SAY IT — ROSIE (@Rosie) July 24, 2019

It has been clear that Donald Trump obstructed justice since James Comey testified.#ImpeachmentInquiryNow https://t.co/2LpPZfH6qn — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) July 24, 2019

Chilling to see and hear reactionary eunuch @replouiegohmert rail against #RobertMueller , one of the only brave, decent, honest people in Washington. The Republicans are getting dizzy now. Trump is cooking, slowly. By next fall, he’ll be fully cooked. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) July 24, 2019

The Republican excoriation of Robert Mueller, who has been over backward to be fair-minded and thorough, is one large reason why so many fundamentally decent men and women now eschew public service. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 24, 2019

Here ya go. But Trump will be in Moscow before that happens. https://t.co/cxpu3ayrSl — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) July 24, 2019

C’mon, fellow Americans! Trump can be beaten. Just because he outwitted the DNC once- & is in the process of trying to do it again- doesn’t mean squat if we, the majority, rise up, get active & inspire a nation to make America the America we want it to be. We know how to do this! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) July 24, 2019

Optics tell "truth"in your business.Americans believe words do.They don't get their paychecks signed by big corps that own the entertainment&news organizations like you and I.@chucktodd optics mean more to the business of news.

Mueller's truthful words today mean more to America https://t.co/656vEZ5Qe7 — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) July 24, 2019

This is how I feel watching the Mueller testimony. pic.twitter.com/5ksK9ZN4ji — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 24, 2019

Lieu: “The reason you did not indict Donald Trump was because of OLC opinion stating that you could not indict a sitting president, is that correct?” Mueller: “Yes” — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 24, 2019

LINE ‘EM UP GO @RepAdamSchiff GO!!! — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) July 24, 2019

Mueller served as a Marine Corps officer during Vietnam & received a Bronze Star for heroism. He was appointed to positions by Bush, Clinton, Bush & Obama. And he was the Director of the FBI. It’s infuriating Republican members of Congress act rudely to him. #MuellerHearing — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) July 24, 2019

Three key takeaways: 1) Trump was not exonerated by the Mueller Report. 2) Mueller would have indicted Trump were it not for the opinion of the Office of Legal Counsel that a sitting president cannot be indicted. 3) Mueller said Trump could be indicted after leaving office. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 24, 2019

.@SpeakerPelosi I often talk to people about what a historically ineffectual Speaker you are. Today’d be a #fun day to prove me wrong! — rob delaney (@robdelaney) July 24, 2019

And what about Old Shoe Pete, Cryin’ and Crappin’ Buddy McLappin, The Fabulous Tacoma Twins and “Big Waffle” Wally? Why has the #fakenewsmedia totally ignored them? https://t.co/E5Rp0uooMV — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 24, 2019

Mueller embodies a couple of things GOP lawmakers have forgotten- decency, integrity, honesty pic.twitter.com/uc7YbvVhNw — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 24, 2019

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson