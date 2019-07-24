Michael Moore Rips Democrats for Putting Faith in ‘Frail Old Man’ Robert Mueller

Far-left documentary filmmaker Michael Moore slammed Democrats for inviting what he called a forgetful, “frail old man” in former special counsel Robert Mueller to testify before Congress on Wednesday.

“A frail old man, unable to remember things, stumbling, refusing to answer basic questions.,” Michael Moore’s screed began. “I said it in 2017 and Mueller confirmed it today — All you pundits and moderates and lame Dems who told the public to put their faith in the esteemed Robert Mueller — just STFU from now on.”

“Trump must be gloating in ecstasy. Not because of the failure that is Robert Mueller — his Report is still a damning document of crimes by Trump — but because Trump understands the power of the visual, and he understands that the Dems aren’t street fighters and that’s why he’ll win.”

Indeed, President Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday and thanked Democrats for holding their hearing and making Mueller their star witness.

“I would like to thank the Democrats for holding this morning’s hearing,” the president said.

After calling Wednesday’s hearing a predictable embarrassment for the Democrats, Moore attempted to rally the left for next year’s election.

“C’mon, fellow Americans! Trump can be beaten,” the Oscar-winner said. “Just because he outwitted the DNC once- & is in the process of trying to do it again- doesn’t mean squat if we, the majority, rise up, get active & inspire a nation to make America the America we want it to be. We know how to do this!”

Michael Moore began betting that President Trump would be impeached just days after the 2016 election.

This is why we’re not going to have to suffer through four years of Donald J. Trump. He has no ideology except the ideology of Donald J. Trump,” Moore said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe in November 2016. “When you have a narcissist like that, he will maybe unintentionally break laws. He will break laws. Because he’s only thinking about what’s best for him.”

President Trump responded to Moore late Wednesday, saying “Even Michael Moore agrees that the Dems and Mueller blew it!”

