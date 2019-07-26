Michael Moore: ‘I Like Biden’ But Bernie Sanders Only Dem Who Can Beat Trump

Left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore said that as much as he admires former Vice President and Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden, he believes Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VM) is the best candidate to defeat President Donald Trump in next year’s election.

“You’ve got to come up with a candidate that when people wake up on election morning next year, they have got have that sense if you voted in [2008] or [2012] for Obama… that feeling [where] you couldn’t wait to get to the polls,” Moore said, appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday. “Who are you going to say that about with the 25 that are running?”

“I love Joe Biden… but we gotta win,” he continued. “You don’t want safe right now, you’ve got to fight Trump with whatever our version of a street fighter, he’s a street fighter and that’s the only way you’re going to defeat him. You’re going up against a bully.”

“Do you see street fighters, don’t name names, but how many out of the 25 [Democratic candidates] do you think are street fighters? Meyers asked. “Uh… two. Two of the twenty-five.” Moore responded. When pressed by Meyers on who he had in mind, Moore chuckled before admitting, “Look… Bernie!”

The 65-year-old filmmaker, who famously predicted Donald Trump’s victory in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, has repeatedly made the case for the Democratic Party putting forward a more left-wing, unconventional candidate. Some of the names he has already put forward include Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, LeBron James, Meryl Streep, and Oprah Winfrey.

However, Moore has also expressed doubt as to whether a free and fair election will take place. Last year, he told the panel on ABC’s The View he that didn’t “even know if we’re going to get to 2020 as a democracy” when asked who he thought could beat Trump in next year’s election.

