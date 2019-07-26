A sobbing Alyssa Milano shared a video with her 3.6 million Twitter followers in which she referred to the United States’ southern border as “arbitrary lines in the sand” and accused border patrol agents of “destroying children’s lives” by enforcing America’s immigration laws.

“I just watched this video of a baby being reunited with her mom,” said Milano, as she sobbed in front of the camera. “What the fuck are we doing? We are destroying lives. We are destroying children’s lives because of fucking arbitrary lines in the sand.”

“We can’t let this be the new normal. Besides what this country was founded on — this is not innately who we are as human beings,” continued the actress. “We’ve gotta take inventory of this, of what’s happening, and the humanitarian crisis at the border. We gotta do something. We can’t ignore what’s happening. We can’t allow it to continue.”

I’m bawling and I need to vent. https://t.co/AVVkyPIBbM — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 26, 2019

“We must take inventory,” reiterated Milano during her snivelling rant. “We must do something, please. I’m going to post this video. I’m going to post it right now … please turn up the sound.”

Milano — who last May called for a “sex strike” in an effort to boycott states that do not allow for women to terminate their pregnancies after their child’s heartbeat is detected — urged her followers to allow themselves “to feel” and “to have empathy” with regards to illegal immigration.

“Please watch the whole video,” said the actress. “Please allow yourself to feel, to have empathy, and then I need you to get angry because this is being done in our names, with our taxpayer dollars. We can’t allow it to continue, please.”

“Please,” begged Milano. “Please allow yourself to feel what’s happening.”

