Jeffrey Wright: ‘Sh*t Head’ Trump Is ‘F*cked in the Mind and Spirit’

Actor Jeffrey Wright has said he cannot imagine how badly “fucked in the mind and spirit” President Donald Trump must be, accusing him of being a “shit head” who refuses to use his power for good.

“You’re President of the United States of America. You’re granted power & resources to do good in ways only imaginable to most humans,” Wright said on Saturday, in what appeared to be an unprovoked personal swipe at Trump and his administration rather than a critique of a specific policy. “And you choose to be a shit head. Imagine how fucked in the mind & spirit you must be.”

The 53-year-old star of the James Bond franchise has never minced his words about President Trump, previously declaring him the most “overtly vulgar and misogynist[ic]” president the United States has ever seen.

“May the election of Trump bring forth the fiercest, smartest, toughest generation of ass-kicking women this country could possibly imagine,” he wrote following Trump’s election in November 2016. The heartful message remains the pinned post on his Twitter account.

Wright, who describes himself as a “full-time” member of the anti-Trump “resistance” recently sent a message to the political left about what to do should they regain power in Washington.

“Message from the GOP: There are no principles – not ethical, moral, legal, constitutional, religious, spiritual – NONE,” the Westworld star said in May. “There’s only power. And when we get the power, everybody else fucking duck. Lesson for everybody else: Get the power.”

