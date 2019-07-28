Alec Baldwin Suggests Border Enforcement, Detention Facilities ‘May Bring Down This Country’

Actor and anti-Trump activist Alec Baldwin appeared to suggest Saturday that U.S. Customs and Border Protection practices – including enforcing border laws and placing illegal migrants in detention facilities – are the part of “Trump’s America” that “could bring this country down.”

Alec Baldwin retweeted a video promoted by left-wing actress Alyssa Milano. It features Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) questioning Chief of Law Enforcement Operations for Customs and Border Protection Brian S. Hastings over the case of a 3-year-old girl separated from her migrant grandmother for 47 days.

“This is Trump’s America,” Baldwin remarked, before implying that immigration enforcement practices may “bring this country down.”

“The govt of the US as writer, producer,director of a racist, hate-filled nightmare that its sufferers never wake up from. This is also what may bring down this country,” Baldwin said.

During the hearing before the House Judiciary Committee last week, Hastings told Lieu that he was not familiar with Sofi’s specific case nor her family member’s background:

Lieu: “Sofi is not a criminal or a national security threat to the United States as a 3-year-old, correct?” Hastings: “I don’t know the background in this case, sir.” Lieu: Do you know any 3-year-olds that are criminal or national security threats to the United States? Hastings: No, I don’t. Lieu: Sophie’s grandmother was not a national security or criminal threat to the United States, correct? Hastings: I don’t know—again, I don’t know the background of what her grandmother or relatives were.

President Trump signed an order to end family separation last June. It states that it is the “policy of this Administration to rigorously enforce our immigration laws” and adds that it is “also the policy of this Administration to maintain family unity, including by detaining alien families together where appropriate and consistent with law and available resources.”

“I think anybody with a heart would feel very strongly about it. We don’t want families separated,” Trump stated.

“At the same time, we are keeping a very powerful border, and it continues to be a zero tolerance– we have zero tolerance for people who enter our country illegally,” he added.