Dave Bautista: Pres. Trump ‘A Disgrace to Everything This Country Is’

Actor Dave Bautista attacked President Donald Trump over the weekend, declaring him a “disgrace” to everything America stands for.

Bautista made the comments in response to a story detailing how CNN anchor Victor Blackwell teared up as he denounced Trump’s attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), who he described as “brutal bully” who has let his district in Baltimore become a “disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess.”

….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

“Of course an elitist POS would say that,” Dave Bautista said about Trump’s comments. “He’s never wanted for anything. He’s never had to fight or go hungry! He doesn’t know what the American Dream is. He’s a disgrace to everything this country is. How the hell did a lying, pampas, orange, ignorant, cheap salesman tear us apart?”

Of course an elitist POS would say that.He’s never wanted for anything.He’s never had to fight or go hungry!He doesn’t know what the American Dream is.He’s a disgrace to everything this country is. How the hell did a lying, pampas, orange, ignorant, cheap salesman tear us apart? https://t.co/Rtk8lSkLxf — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) July 27, 2019

The former WWE superstar turned actor has never been a prominent political campaigner, although he has previously weighed in on an array of cultural issues.

Last year, the Guardians of the Galaxy star went on an all out defense of the film’s director James Gunn, who was fired by Disney over a series of tweets where he repeatedly joked about pedophilia and made other disparaging jokes about Mexicans, AIDS, and the Holocaust. Bautista blamed Gunn’s dismissal on the rise of “cyber Nazis” while claiming his films had “inspired millions” of people.

What will you do when the #cybernazis attack you? Who will stand by you? Who will cowardly distance themselves from you? Who will punish you for horrible JOKES in the past instead of defending you for INSPIRING millions? MILLIONS!!! #Redemption #injustice @JamesGunn — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) July 22, 2018

