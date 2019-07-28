‘The Wire’ Creator David Simon Calls Trump a ‘Race-Hating Fraud’ over Baltimore Remarks

David Simon, the Hollywood writer and producer of HBO’s The Wire, declared President Trump a “race-hating fraud” and “‘literally’ a simplistic, racist moron” for criticizing Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and the crime-ridden condition of his Baltimore district.

“If this empty-suit, race-hating fraud had to actually visit West Baltimore for five minutes and meet any of the American citizens who endure there, he’d wet himself,” The Deuce creator wrote.

If this empty-suit, race-hating fraud had to actually visit West Baltimore for five minutes and meet any of the American citizens who endure there, he’d wet himself. https://t.co/QBSed1S4c8 — David Simon (@AoDespair) July 27, 2019

Simon, who “documented life in Baltimore over five seasons of his HBO series,” largely attempted to use his own experience in the city to blast Trump, calling him a “simplistic, racist moron.”

The president is "literally" a simplistic, racist moron. I am "literally" the guy writing stuff about the last century of U.S. policy, about the drug war and mass incarceration, about Brown v. and white flight, about all of modern U.S. history to which your kind stays mute. https://t.co/bZbd9ie6BK — David Simon (@AoDespair) July 27, 2019

1) He's a stone racist and this is a dogwhistle.

2)Trump and every other mook who has nothing to say about the last century of U.S. urban policy, about the drug war and mass incarceration, Brown v. and white flight, about all of modern U.S. history, in fact, can just fuck off. https://t.co/nerWla8tqu — David Simon (@AoDespair) July 27, 2019

In another tweet, Simon said the president would “wet himself” if he “stepped out of his limo and found himself suddenly a racial minority.”

It means the president, if he stepped out of his limo and found himself suddenly a racial minority, would wet himself on that fundamental alone. The humanity of those he encountered could not matter to him; only their lack of whiteness and his discomfort. So he won't come. https://t.co/kkU8MggT3G — David Simon (@AoDespair) July 27, 2019

He also called Trump a “permanent stain on our land.”

#WEAREBALTIMORE and there's a block party today on my southside street. This is a city of good Americans who deserve more than a grifting, hollow and self-absorbed failure of a man as their president. @realDonaldTrump is a permanent stain on our land. pic.twitter.com/sQAeE7pC1p — David Simon (@AoDespair) July 28, 2019

“Fuckmook, these are national policies and paradigms bigger than your gibbering collapse into simplistic partisan banter,” he continued. “You’re wandering comically into a prepared enfilade of belt-fed macroeconomics and institutional racism flashing a bent butterknife of Democrats-are-bad.”

Fuckmook, these are national policies and paradigms bigger than your gibbering collapse into simplistic partisan banter. You're wandering comically into a prepared enfilade of belt-fed macroeconomics and institutional racism flashing a bent butterknife of Democrats-are-bad. https://t.co/XzMAlk44j1 — David Simon (@AoDespair) July 27, 2019

However, as Breitbart News reported, the president’s critique was not rooted in race. Baltimore has numerous well-documented issues:

According to FBI data, Baltimore had “the worst murder rate of all U.S. big cities in 2017.” As Breitbart News reported: Chicago gets a lot of press for its high murder rate and the city did, indeed, have far more murders than Baltimore in 2017. But Chicago is also far larger than Baltimore (about 3 million for Chicago versus 615,000 for Baltimore), so on a per capita basis, Maryland’s largest metropolis was far more dangerous for its citizens than even the blood-soaked Windy City. CBS Baltimore noted that Baltimore’s 342 homicides resulted in a homicide rate of 56 per 100,000 people of cities with more than 500,000 citizens. Last year marked the “fourth year in a row where the dangerous city’s murder rate passed the 300-mark,” Breitbart News reported. Additionally, Baltimore’s 2018 homicide rate was higher than Honduras and “nearly the same as in El Salvador,” with a rate of “51 per 100,000 residents,” Breitbart News added. Gun violence continues to be a problem in the city, despite its gun control efforts. Baltimore Police Deputy Commissioner Danny Murphy was robbed at gunpoint last week. Last month, Baltimore Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young spoke at an anti-gun violence event – “Bmore United” – and floated the idea of a public boxing ring to curb potentially violent feuds.

Trump sparked the political firestorm after taking aim at Congressman Cummings, calling him a “brutal bully” for “shouting and screaming” at Border Patrol agents over the conditions of migrant shelters while Baltimore remains “far worse and more dangerous.”

Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous. His district is considered the Worst in the USA…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

Why is so much money sent to the Elijah Cummings district when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States. No human being would want to live there. Where is all this money going? How much is stolen? Investigate this corrupt mess immediately! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) — along with other prominent Democrats — accused Trump of launching a “racist” attack.

.@RepCummings is a champion in the Congress and the country for civil rights and economic justice, a beloved leader in Baltimore, and deeply valued colleague. We all reject racist attacks against him and support his steadfast leadership. #ElijahCummingsIsAPatriot https://t.co/2LG8AuQrHh — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 27, 2019

The president doubled down Saturday night, retweeting a video of a Baltimore resident, Michelle, who said Cummings “hasn’t done anything” for them.

“Trump is not racist … I’m glad he put [Cummings] on blast,” Michelle said in another video. “The rats just didn’t come. These houses just didn’t get torn down, they’ve been like this.”

Baltimore resident Michelle on CNN’s Victor Blackwell suggesting Trump was racist for his tweet: “Trump is not racist … I’m glad he put [Cummings] on blast. The rats just didn’t come. These houses just didn’t get torn down, they’ve been like this” (2/2) pic.twitter.com/yfW7Cd0vhg — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 27, 2019

Trump took shots at Pelosi’s San Francisco district Sunday morning.

“Speaking of failing badly, has anyone seen what is happening to Nancy Pelosi’s district in San Francisco,” Trump wrote. “It is not even recognizable lately. Something must be done before it is too late.”

Speaking of failing badly, has anyone seen what is happening to Nancy Pelosi’s district in San Francisco. It is not even recognizeable lately. Something must be done before it is too late. The Dems should stop wasting time on the Witch Hunt Hoax and start focusing on our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

He continued:

Someone please explain to Nancy Pelosi, who was recently called racist by those in her own party, that there is nothing wrong with bringing out the very obvious fact that Congressman Elijah Cummings has done a very poor job for his district and the City of Baltimore,” he continued. “Just take a look, the facts speak far louder than words! The Democrats always play the Race Card, when in fact they have done so little for our Nation’s great African American people. Now, lowest unemployment in U.S. history, and only getting better. Elijah Cummings has failed badly!

Someone please explain to Nancy Pelosi, who was recently called racist by those in her own party, that there is nothing wrong with bringing out the very obvious fact that Congressman Elijah Cummings has done a very poor job for his district and the City of Baltimore. Just take… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019