Hollywood Demands ‘Gun Control Now’ After Gilroy Festival Shooting

Hollywood leftists are reacting to the tragic and deadly shooting at the gun-free Gilroy Garlic Festival by demanding “gun control now.”

Hours after the shooting occurred Breitbart News reported that the festival prohibited “weapons of any kind.” Moreover, the festival grounds — Christmas Hill Park — banned guns in light of a city of Gilroy prohibition.

So attendees were in the same defenseless posture witnessed at gun-free Aurora movie theater (July 20, 2012), Sandy Hook (December 14, 2012), DC Navy Yard (September 16, 2013), Fort Hood (April 2, 2014), San Bernardino shooting (December 2, 2015), Orlando Pulse (June 12, 2016) and Parkland high school (February 14, 2018).

But celebrities like Julianne Moore, Bradley Whitford, and John Leguizamo want more gun laws and restrictions now.

Takei tweeted:

And Leguizamo retweeted gun control demands from the Pennsylvania Attorney General, writing:

Whitford tweeted: “Innocent human beings randomly slaughtered is the price of freedom. Universal background checks? Too high a price to pay.”

Whitford’s tweet opens the door to several problems facing leftists who plan to use the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting to push gun control. These problems arise because California already has every gun control the Democrats are pushing at the federal level.

These gun controls include, but are not limited to, confiscatory red flag laws, universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, a ten-day waiting period on gun purchases, a requirement that would-be gun buyers first secure a firearm safety certificate from the state, a limit on the number of guns a person may purchase in a month, a minimum purchase age of 21 years for long guns and handguns, a “good cause” requirement for concealed carry permit issuance, background checks for ammunition purchasers, and other ammunition controls as well.

California has had universal background checks for over two decades.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

