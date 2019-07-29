Judd Apatow: ‘We Are Murdering Our Children’ by Ignoring Climate Change

Left-wing Hollywood director Judd Apatow believes that by ignoring climate change “We are murdering our children.”

“We are murdering our children. It’s as simple as that. The President could care less,” Apatow said on Monday.

The Girls producer and comedian was responding to a tweet shared by CNN’s Brian Stelter, which an NPR article was shared. “Opinion: Is Anything More Urgent Than The Temperature Of Our Planet?” read the headline of the opinion piece.

One possible answer to this urgent rhetorical question is: “all of them.”

Certainly, if the actual data is to be believed — as opposed to the scaremongering stories at NPR and CNN — there is nothing remotely abnormal or concerning about the heatwaves such as the recent one in New York.

It appears that some of Apatow’s Twitter followers are either better informed and funnier — or more attuned to liberal Hollywood hypocrisy — than he is:

