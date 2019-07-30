Actress Rosanna Arquette responded to the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting by falsely claiming that all shooters in the United States have been “white terrorists.”

“All of the shooters in America have been White males. White terrorists . The end.” she said.

All of the shooters in America have been White males. White terrorists . The end. — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) July 29, 2019

Arquette’s claim is demonstrably false, and one only has to go back as recently as the May 31, 2019, Virginia Beach shooting to prove it.

Here are some other high-profile shootings or mass shooting incidents that also disprove Arquette’s claim:

Henry Pratt Company shooting (February 15, 2019)

Rite Aide Warehouse shooting (September 20, 2018)

Downtown Fresno, California shooting (April 18, 2017)

Shooting of Baton Rouge Police (July 17, 2016)

Dallas Police Ambush (July 7, 2016)

DC Navy Yard shooting (September 16, 2013)

Hartford Beer Distributor shooting (August 3, 2010)

Coffee Shop Police shooting (November 29, 2009)

Kirkland City Council shooting (February 7, 2008)

The problem with claims like Arquette’s is that the race of mass shooters has not been monolithic. Just as the types of types of guns used in such shootings vary — from handguns predominately to rifles and shotguns, too — so too is that the race of a given attacker is not necessarily the same as the attacker before him.

One thing that is quite common among attackers is the fact that they tend to strike places where their victims cannot shoot back.

On November 20, 2018, Breitbart News reported a Crime Prevention Research Center study showing that 97.8 percent of mass public attacks between 1950 and May 2018 occurred in gun-free zones. That is the great common thread among mass shooters, and it has nothing to do with race.

