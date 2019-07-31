Donald Trump Jr. Hammers ‘Outrage Mob’ Hounding Mario Lopez for Trans Child Comments

Donald Trump Jr. has come to the defense Mario Lopez after the Extra host found himself the target of social media outrage and calls for him to be fired after he said parents shouldn’t allow their young children to choose their own gender.

The president’s eldest son said on Twitter Wednesday that Lopez had done nothing wrong, adding that the TV personality was making a reasonable point about three-year-old children and gender identity.

“I literally can’t see anything wrong with what Mario Lopez said here that would cause the Outrage Mob to destroy him,” Trump, Jr. wrote. “He was as reasonable and accepting as anyone could be but because he may have doubts about letting a 3 Year Old make a permanent decision he’s killed?”

I literally can't see anything wrong with what Mario Lopez said here that would cause the Outrage Mob try to destroy him… He was as reasonable and accepting as anyone could be but because he may have had doubts about letting a 3 Year Old make a permanent decision hes killed? https://t.co/ELWmZuKUvL — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 31, 2019

Lopez made his comments during a June interview with Candace Owens on PragerU. Since the interview went viral, he has become the target of heated attacks from other TV personalities and media figures. Some Twitter users have also called on Lopez to be fired as a host of Extra.

Mario Lopez should be fired for his transfobic BS. — Amy Pollock Drake (@amytpollock) July 31, 2019

Lopez expressed in the interview reservations about parents who allow young children to determine their own gender.

“I’m never one to tell anyone how to parent their kids,” said Lopez. But, he added, “if you’re three years old and you’re saying you’re feeling a certain way — you think you’re a boy or a girl…. I just think it’s dangerous as a parent to make that determination — OK, well, then you’re going to be a boy or girl.”

On Wednesday, Lopez issued an apology to People magazine.

“The comments I made were ignorant and insensitive, and I now have a deeper understanding of how hurtful they were,” he told People. “I have been and always will be an ardent supporter of the LGBTQ community, and I am going to use this opportunity to better educate myself. Moving forward I will be more informed and thoughtful.”

