Hollywood Pans Democrat Debate: Old Guard Politicians Won’t Work If You Want Your Children to Live

While there was the usual cheerleading for one-liners and well-timed attacks, Hollywood declared the career politicians on stage for night two of CNN’s Democratic presidential debate dead on arrival.

“I don’t think the old guard politicians are capable of the work that is going to be necessary if YOU WANT YOUR CHILDREN TO LIVE …” said rock legend David Crosby.

Indeed, night two of the Democrat’s second debate saw several such “old guard” bureaucrats targeting Joe Biden over his and Barack Obama’s record.

Actor George Takei appeared to fantasize about a future debate in which younger candidates keep the audience focused on the issues.

Biden, who committed one gaffe after another, appeared to be the butt of several jokes.

Ol’ Man Biden just said “malarkey” on the talking radio! — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) August 1, 2019

he sees it as weakness. almost all politicians do. it's extremely unfortunate … https://t.co/5TFmoJB0Yt — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 1, 2019

#demdebate so inspirational to have leaders who care about us, care about the environment, care about the rule of law, care about human rights, care about lgbtq, care about people of color and women’s equal pay, care about health care and taxing the rich!! — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) August 1, 2019

Strong close by @KamalaHarris. — Bradley Whitford (@WhitfordBradley) August 1, 2019

Lots of good points made tonight but what we should all remember is that multiple men chose a nationally televised debate as their opportunity to try out new glasses. #DemDebate — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) August 1, 2019

I think after a moderator has said for the third time “your time is up” the Oscar music they play when a speech has gone on too far should be played. — Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) August 1, 2019

If you support Trump -using taxpayer $ to build a wall he promised Mexico would pay for -bailing out farmers hurt by tariffs w/28 bil of taxpayer $ -$885 mill in family biz tax breaks -millions of taxpayer $ for 7/4 parade …don’t call anyone at #DemDebate2 ‘Socialist.’ — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 1, 2019

