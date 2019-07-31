Jeff Daniels to Stephen Colbert: America Needs Someone Who Can Punch Trump in the Face

Actor Jeff Daniels appeared on The Late Show Tuesday evening and said that President Donald Trump’s challenger needs to be somebody who can “punch him in the face.”

Daniels, who stars as Atticus Finch in Broadway’s To Kill A Mockingbird, said America needs to “do better” and expressed hope that President Trump’s challenger will be someone who can “punch him in the face.”

“You know, I — whittle it down, but we need somebody that can take this guy on, that can punch him in the face,” he said.

Colbert sparked Daniels’ answer after talking about the play and how it is “about different people in the same community reacting to accusations of – of violence and — and essentially racial profiling and how — how racism is dividing the people in this town.”

“Given, say, the last three weeks where Donald Trump’s racism has become more overt in his attacks on various politicians and communities around the United States– does that change the tone of the — the audience when they come in?” Colbert asked. ” Do you think that changes what they get from the play or what they’re looking for?”

The Emmy award-winner agreed that it changes the dynamics and proceeded to describe the play as a “right hook” to white liberal America.

Daniels said (emphasis added):

Yeah, I think a lot of people — and we felt this early, way back last November, December, but especially now, because suddenly Baltimore is in the news and they all — they — we’ve got 1,400 people tonight who know that Baltimore is in the news and so there are lines that land, you know, more so than maybe six months ago, maybe. This, To Kill A Mockingbird the play, you feel it and we’re a — it’s a mixed audience but there’s a lot of white people there. A lot of white, liberal America. A lot of white America is sitting out there and this play is like a right hook to their chin. You watch the movie. You read the book. You feel the play. When Tom Robinson gets sent to jail, he’s 100 percent innocent, and the only reason he’s going to jail is because he’s black, you see Tom Robinson chained up and walking across the stage on his way to the electric chair and it’s a long cross. You feel that and America needs to feel that stuff. America — America needs to do better than look at that picture of that father and that daughter in the river — and you tell me — that you’re going to go to the voting booth, and you’re going to go “they shouldn’t have crossed the river.” Now there are people out there who will believe that. Go ahead. Vote for him. Do it. But I’m — I’m — and I — and I can’t wait for — we’ve had what? This is the second debate out of 20? Jesus. You know, I — whittle it down, but we need somebody that can take this guy on, that can punch him in the face.

The Newsroom star is not the first prominent liberal to call for violence against conservative Americans and Republicans. In June, far-left actress Bette Midler responded to a tweet from fellow liberal activist Michael Moore, who blasted Trump for appearing at a church following the deadly Virginia Beach shooting.

“Seriously, WTF is this? At what the WH said was ‘a memorial for the 12 shot dead in Virginia Beach’ (it wasn’t), Trump, looking nothing like Trump, randomly wanders onto the altar in his golf shoes & cap, decides to stay for 15 min, then leaves, having thrown his curve at reality,” Moore wrote.

“Maybe someone in his camp can gently give him a shiv. I mean, shove,” Midler wrote.

Despite the left’s calls for violence, the infamously calm self-help author Marianne Williamson (D) piqued widespread interest following Tuesday’s debate performance, leading Google searches in 49 states following the debate: