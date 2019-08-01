Echosmith Drummer Apologizes for Messages to Travis Barker’s 13-Year-Old Daughter

Echosmith drummer, Graham Sierota, who is 20-years-old was called on the carpet this week for trying to contact Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker’s 13-year-old daughter on several social media platforms.

Barker’s young daughter, Alabama, posted several screen shots to her social media accounts of Sierota’s attempts to invite her to parties and to get her to respond to messages.

Alabama told her social media followers, “Hey guys! So once again I am bringing this to your attention because I’m a 13-year-old girl and he is 21/20 super creepy.”

“When I found out a 20-year-old man was trying to get in touch with my 13-year-old daughter by filling her Instagram messages with party invites and compliments I was disgusted,” Travis told The Blast. “That’s predatory behavior and there is nothing cool, normal or OK about it at all.”

Some of the messages date back to 2016. One featured Sierota telling the young girl, “By the way I’m Graham from Echosmith and I think ur beautiful.”

Alabama also says she told Sierota she is underage.

After the drummer again invited her to a party, Alabama wrote back saying, “Ok but u understand I’m a child?” according to PageSix.

Ultimately, Sierota has apologized for harassing the girl. The drummer told the media he invited the girl to his “parents’ big family BBQ along with many other people,” but insisted that it “wasn’t until she responded that I realized her age at which point I apologized to her.”

“I’m really sorry and feel very badly about this,” Sierota concluded. “I didn’t realize she was a minor and assumed she was my age. I made a careless mistake, and this is a big lesson for me. I would like to apologize again to Alabama, her dad Travis, and her family.”

After the controversy broke, the young lady issued a statement about the situation and said she forgives Sierota.

In a message posted to her social media, Alabama Luella Barker said she had heard from Mr. Sierota and has accepted his apology for his repeated messages to her:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.